Holocaust survivor says Mamdani has offered to help him find housing

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Holocaust survivor Sami Steigmann, a frequent public speaker, said Mayor Zohran Mamdani offered to help him find new housing, according to The Times of Israel.

Steigmann, who is 86, said his current building in Harlem has no elevator and he has difficulty climbing the stairs.

Steigmann was previously slated for a photo op with Mamdani today to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. After he told The New York Post that the mayor was “using” him for a 10-minute visit, the photo op was canceled in favor of a longer, private meeting that has not yet been scheduled.

In November, controversy broke out over a Brooklyn middle school turning down a talk from Steigmann because of language he had used supporting Israel and Zionism.

Steigmann speaks often about his experiences as a child survivor of the Mogilev-Podolski labor camp from 1941 to 1944. During the Holocaust, he was subjected to Nazi medical experiments and starvation.

Though Mamdani is a vocal critic of Israel, Steigmann told The Times of Israel that he would not “prejudge” the mayor. He added that the offer to meet privately was an unexpected “sign of goodwill” and he would ask Mamdani questions “in a non-controversial way.”