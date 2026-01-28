Who will run Mamdani’s Office to Combat Antisemitism? These names are in the mix.

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Jewish City Council leader Julie Menin also paid tribute to victims of the Nazis and noted her new plan to combat antisemitism, which includes a $1.25 million investment in the Museum of Jewish Heritage.

Tisch called the mezuzah “a small but meaningful symbol of faith and resilience” in a post on X .

Jewish police commissioner Jessica Tisch marked the day by hanging a mezuzah on the front doorframe of her office at NYPD headquarters. She made a blessing before affixing the scroll during a brief ceremony in front of Jewish members of the police force.

He opted to keep the Office to Combat Antisemitism, which Adams created via an executive order in May.

Mamdani revoked a spate of his predecessor’s executive orders on his first day in office, including two related to defending Israel and defining antisemitism, setting the stage for challenging relations between the anti-Zionist mayor and many Jewish New Yorkers.

Another candidate reportedly being considered is Phylisa Wisdom, who heads the New York Jewish Agenda , a progressive advocacy group.

Mamdani is considering Elad Nehorai, a former Chabad Hasidic Jew who became a vocal critic of the Orthodox community, to lead the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, reported Politico.

Spiegel was born in France and arrived in New York in the 1960s. She has lived in the same rent-stabilized apartment on the Lower East Side for 48 years.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani visited Olga Spiegel , an 82-year-old Holocaust survivor and artist, at her Manhattan apartment on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

A rabbi was harassed and assaulted in an “antisemitic attack” in Forest Hills on Tuesday, according to a group of Queens lawmakers, who said they were “outraged” by the attack occurring on International Holocaust Remembrance day.

Mamdani also condemned the incident, saying it underscored that “antisemitism is not a thing of the past — it is a present danger that demands action from all of us.” He affirmed “solidarity with Jewish New Yorkers” and said his administration was “committed to rooting out this hatred.”

Mark Levine, the Jewish city comptroller, said the attacker called the rabbi a “f–iing Jew” and punched him. (Levine has sparred with Mamdani over the city’s investment in Israel bonds, which he supports and the mayor opposes.)