Backlash after Republican who called Mamdani a ‘terrorist-lover’ is picked to helm NYC Council antisemitism task force

Inna Vernikov, a Jewish Ukrainian-born Republican, was tapped to lead the City Council’s new antisemitism task force on Thursday. The bipartisan group is also co-chaired by Eric Dinowitz, a Jewish Democrat.

Vernikov’s appointment raised some eyebrows, as she has previously made headlines for controversial moves. In 2023, she was arrested for bringing a gun to a pro-Palestinian protest. (The charges were dropped.)

During the mayoral election, Vernikov called Mamdani a “terrorist-lover” and said that “jihad” was “coming to NYC” if he won. In another post responding to a letter that Mamdani wrote in Yiddish, Vernikov said, “he wants you to burn in an oven.”

City Council Speaker Julie Menin was questioned about naming Vernikov on Thursday. She said the caucus voted for a bipartisan task force, but added that she would “pay very close attention” to Vernikov’s conduct, reported Politico.