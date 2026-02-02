Top NY Democrats vow to fund synagogue security, criticize ICE spending at Jewish policy event

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

National Democratic leaders vowed to champion security funding for Jewish institutions while slamming federal spending on immigration enforcement at an annual congressional event held by JCRC-NY.

The breakfast meeting convened on Sunday at Park East Synagogue, the site of a pro-Palestinian protest in November that drew allegations of antisemitism and spurred a slew of policy proposals.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries criticized the Republican-led One Big Beautiful Bill Act for granting $191 billion to the Department of Homeland Security, including $75 billion for ICE, reported The Forward.

“If that can happen, then the least that we can do is ensure that this vital security grant program is funded by hundreds of millions of dollars more to keep the Jewish community and every other community safe,” said Jeffries.

The Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which funds security at houses of worship, has recently experienced turmoil amid federal budget freezes and new terms requiring grantees to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

Major Jewish organizations want to boost their security funding from $270 million to $500 million annually amid rising antisemitic threats. Jeffries said House Democrats supported that increase.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer added, “As long as I’m in the Senate, this program will continue to grow from strength to strength, and we won’t let anyone attack it or undo it.” He called the program his “baby.”

Schumer also said he would continue to “fight for aid to Israel — all the aid that Israel needs.”