Saying ‘free enterprise’ is at risk, coalition launches to protect Jewish and Israeli companies in NYC

Alleged incidents of antisemitism were closely watched last month, the start of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s term under the scrutiny of Jews who are skeptical of his anti-Israel views.

The incidents targeting Jews made up 54% of 58 total hate crimes reported to police. They jumped 182% from January last year, but fell from 40 incidents in December.

The NYPD reported 31 alleged antisemitic incidents in January, an average of one per day, according to data released on Monday.

A new business alliance called the New York-Israeli Chamber of Commerce Coalition says it will protect Jewish and Israeli companies from anti-Zionist and antisemitic policies and business practices, reported The New York Post.

A source close to the coalition said it was formed to counteract possible moves by the Mamdani administration. The mayor has supported the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.

“The free enterprise system that made New York City strong and encouraged many Israeli founders to select New York City for US operations is at risk,” Al Kinel, the coalition’s president, told The Post.