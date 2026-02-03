Saying ‘free enterprise’ is at risk, coalition launches to protect Jewish and Israeli companies in NYC

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.
🚨 Jews targeted in 31 hate crimes last month: NYPD
-
The NYPD reported 31 alleged antisemitic incidents in January, an average of one per day, according to data released on Monday.
-
The incidents targeting Jews made up 54% of 58 total hate crimes reported to police. They jumped 182% from January last year, but fell from 40 incidents in December.
-
Alleged incidents of antisemitism were closely watched last month, the start of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s term under the scrutiny of Jews who are skeptical of his anti-Israel views.
-
Incidents included graffiti of 73 swastikas on a playground in a heavily Jewish neighborhood, an assault on a rabbi and a man ramming a car into Chabad’s world headquarters.
🤝 Coalition launches to protect Jewish, Israeli companies
-
A new business alliance called the New York-Israeli Chamber of Commerce Coalition says it will protect Jewish and Israeli companies from anti-Zionist and antisemitic policies and business practices, reported The New York Post.
-
A source close to the coalition said it was formed to counteract possible moves by the Mamdani administration. The mayor has supported the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.
-
“The free enterprise system that made New York City strong and encouraged many Israeli founders to select New York City for US operations is at risk,” Al Kinel, the coalition’s president, told The Post.
-
He added, “Beyond the economic damage, we are deeply alarmed by the correlation between these policies and the rise in unsafe conditions for our employees and customers.”
💰 Goldman’s cash advantage
-
Rep. Dan Goldman, who is defending his Manhattan and Brooklyn seat against Brad Lander, started the year with three times more cash on hand than his challenger, according to Politico. Goldman reported $1.8 million to Lander’s $526,000.
-
Goldman’s campaign received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Dan Goldman Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee, along with the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC. Lander has attacked Goldman’s support for Israel and said he won’t be “doing AIPAC’s bidding” if he is elected.
-
“This race has always been AIPAC and the billionaires on one side, and people power on the other,” Lander’s spokesperson Lauren Hitt said in a statement.
-
Goldman also won an endorsement from Jewish city comptroller Mark Levine on Monday.
🗣 Jewish strategist lines up support for Lasher
-
Morris Katz, the 26-year-old Jewish political strategist who shot to stardom as Mamdani’s right-hand man, has urged progressive groups to support Micah Lasher’s congressional campaign.
-
Lasher, a Jewish Assemblymember, is running in a crowded field to replace retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler in Manhattan.
-
Katz has contacted local organizations affiliated with the Working Families Party to request their support for Lasher, reported Politico. It’s not clear if Mamdani will make an endorsement in the race.
🏈 Steve Tisch’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein examined by NFL
-
The NFL said it “will look at all the facts” after Steve Tisch, co-owner of the New York Giants, was mentioned 440 times in the latest batch of Epstein files released by the Justice Department.
-
Steve Tisch, a film producer and businessman, comes from the same prominent Jewish family as NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.
📺 Black-Jewish history gets PBS treatment
-
PBS debuts “Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History,” a four-part docuseries, at 9 p.m. tonight.
-
The first episode, titled “Let My People Go,” opens with a Passover seder attended by several Jews of color, including Rabbi Angela Buchdahl of New York’s Central Synagogue.
🫓 Israeli restaurant closes
-
Reunion, an Israeli restaurant in Williamsburg, announced it will shutter on Feb. 8 after 12 years.
-
“Rising food and operating costs, along with the realities of being an Israeli restaurant during a very difficult time, have made it impossible for us to continue in a sustainable way,” owners Inna and Eldad Mashiach said on Instagram.
🎉 Mazal tov!
-
Mazal tov to Motti Seligson, Chabad spokesman, and his wife Shterni, who named their newborn son this morning at Congregation Orach Chaim on the Upper East Side.