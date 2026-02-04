NYC high school student arrested for emails threatening to ‘kill all the Jews’

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Natan Sharansky, an Israeli politician and former Soviet dissident, headlined a forum on Monday at SAR Academy. The Modern Orthodox Jewish day school is located in Riverdale, home to a large concentration of Jews in the Bronx (and the target of attack ads by a current anti-Israel congressional candidate).

Sharansky became a leading spokesperson for Jews who wished to emigrate from the Soviet Union in the 1970s. In 1977, he was imprisoned for nine years because of his activism, and he moved to Israel when he was freed in 1986.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, Rep. Ritchie Torres and other local politicians and spiritual leaders attended the event, which marked 40 years since Sharansky’s release.