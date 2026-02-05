Republican senator in Louisiana launches probe into Mamdani’s reversal of Israel executive orders

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Cassidy, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, also said that $2.2 billion in federal funding for New York City’s Department of Education was on the line.

“Decisions by your administration that weaken established safeguards for Jewish students in New York and are out of alignment with federal executive orders warrant careful scrutiny,” Cassidy said in the letter.

Bill Cassidy, a Republican senator from Louisiana, questioned whether nixing the orders would impede the enforcement of civil rights law in a letter to Mamdani on Wednesday.

A Republican senator has launched a probe into Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s repeal of his predecessor’s orders related to antisemitism and Israel, The New York Post reported.

The last person to helm the antisemitism office, Moshe Davis, said he was “concerned” about Wisdom’s ability to take over and questioned her “trust across the Jewish community.” Marc Schneier, senior rabbi of the Hampton Synagogue and a Mamdani critic, also criticized Wisdom’s opposition to the IHRA definition of antisemitism.

Wisdom aligns with Mamdani in opposing codification of the IHRA definition. Unlike Mamdani, NYJA does not support the movement to boycott Israel.

Mamdani retained the antisemitism office created by his predecessor, Eric Adams. He revoked Adams’ executive orders that banned boycotting Israel and codified the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism, which treats some forms of Israel criticism as antisemitic.

Wisdom has criticized Israel’s conduct in Gaza, but unlike the anti-Zionist mayor, her organization supports Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state.

Mamdani picked Phylisa Wisdom, head of the progressive advocacy group the New York Jewish Agenda, to run the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism on Wednesday.

Mamdani is set to host the mayor’s interfaith breakfast on Friday, an annual tradition that brings together hundreds of religious leaders — but Jewish involvement will look different this time around, our reporter Joe Strauss has learned.

At least three groups who have sponsored the last few editions of the event — UJA-Federation of New York, the New York Board of Rabbis and the Anti-Defamation League — are not sponsoring this year’s.

UJA and the New York Board of Rabbis did not confirm why they are not sponsoring, nor whether the mayor’s office reached out about sponsoring; a City Hall spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

Scott Richman, the regional director of ADL New York and New Jersey, said the ADL “was not invited to attend.” He later clarified that the group had first declined to sponsor the event.

The left-wing group Jews for Racial and Economic Justice confirmed it will co-sponsor the event, which it has never previously done. NYJA is also sponsoring, and Wisdom is expected to make her first public appearance as director of the antisemitism office.