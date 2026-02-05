Republican senator in Louisiana launches probe into Mamdani’s reversal of Israel executive orders

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.
🔎 Republican senator probes Mamdani’s appeal of Israel-related orders
A Republican senator has launched a probe into Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s repeal of his predecessor’s orders related to antisemitism and Israel, The New York Post reported.
Bill Cassidy, a Republican senator from Louisiana, questioned whether nixing the orders would impede the enforcement of civil rights law in a letter to Mamdani on Wednesday.
“Decisions by your administration that weaken established safeguards for Jewish students in New York and are out of alignment with federal executive orders warrant careful scrutiny,” Cassidy said in the letter.
Cassidy, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, also said that $2.2 billion in federal funding for New York City’s Department of Education was on the line.
🤝 Mamdani taps liberal Jewish leader to helm antisemitism office
Mamdani picked Phylisa Wisdom, head of the progressive advocacy group the New York Jewish Agenda, to run the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism on Wednesday.
Wisdom has criticized Israel’s conduct in Gaza, but unlike the anti-Zionist mayor, her organization supports Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state.
Mamdani retained the antisemitism office created by his predecessor, Eric Adams. He revoked Adams’ executive orders that banned boycotting Israel and codified the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism, which treats some forms of Israel criticism as antisemitic.
Wisdom aligns with Mamdani in opposing codification of the IHRA definition. Unlike Mamdani, NYJA does not support the movement to boycott Israel.
Wisdom’s appointment was praised by Jewish elected officials including Rep. Jerry Nadler, Comptroller Mark Levine and his predecessor, Brad Lander.
The last person to helm the antisemitism office, Moshe Davis, said he was “concerned” about Wisdom’s ability to take over and questioned her “trust across the Jewish community.” Marc Schneier, senior rabbi of the Hampton Synagogue and a Mamdani critic, also criticized Wisdom’s opposition to the IHRA definition of antisemitism.
🍳 Mamdani hosts interfaith breakfast without major Jewish groups
Mamdani is set to host the mayor’s interfaith breakfast on Friday, an annual tradition that brings together hundreds of religious leaders — but Jewish involvement will look different this time around, our reporter Joe Strauss has learned.
At least three groups who have sponsored the last few editions of the event — UJA-Federation of New York, the New York Board of Rabbis and the Anti-Defamation League — are not sponsoring this year’s.
UJA and the New York Board of Rabbis did not confirm why they are not sponsoring, nor whether the mayor’s office reached out about sponsoring; a City Hall spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.
Scott Richman, the regional director of ADL New York and New Jersey, said the ADL “was not invited to attend.” He later clarified that the group had first declined to sponsor the event.
The left-wing group Jews for Racial and Economic Justice confirmed it will co-sponsor the event, which it has never previously done. NYJA is also sponsoring, and Wisdom is expected to make her first public appearance as director of the antisemitism office.
Schneier is boycotting the event, but Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove, a prominent critic of Mamdani during his campaign, is attending.
🏆 Mamdani to endorse Hochul
Mamdani is set to endorse Gov. Kathy Hochul for reelection this week, lending her inroads with progressive NYC voters and further solidifying their unlikely partnership.
The move returns Hochul’s favor of endorsing Mamdani during the mayoral election. At the time, Hochul acknowledged their “disagreements,” as she is moderate, capitalist and a supporter of Israel.
🗣 NYC Health Department staffers accuse Israel of genocide
Employees at the NYC Department of Health have formed a “Global Oppression and Public Health Working Group,” which they said was spurred by Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza, according to The New York Post.
-
-
In a slideshow, organizers said they sought to better understand the impact of global oppression on “the health and well-being of priority communities in NYC vis-à-vis trauma, violence and discrimination.”
🎙 Chabad women gather in NYC
The International Conference of Shluchos, a gathering of more than 4,500 Chabad women emissaries from over 100 countries, launched on Wednesday in NYC. The conference runs until Monday, Feb. 9.
Following a recent incident of a car ramming into Chabad’s world headquarters in Crown Heights, organizers met with law enforcement to coordinate safety protocols ahead of the gathering.
“The safety of the participants is our top priority,” said Rabbi Mendel Kotlarsky, who is coordinating the conference.