These major Jewish groups have sponsored the NYC mayor’s interfaith breakfast before. Not this year.

Zohran Mamdani is set to host the mayor’s interfaith breakfast on Friday, keeping alive an annual tradition that brings together hundreds of religious leaders — but Jewish involvement in the event will look different this time around.

That’s because at least three groups who’ve sponsored the last few editions of the event — UJA-Federation of New York, the New York Board of Rabbis and the Anti-Defamation League — are not sponsoring this year’s.

UJA and the New York Board of Rabbis did not confirm why they are not sponsoring, nor whether the mayor’s office reached out about sponsoring; a City Hall spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

But a local ADL director said that the group was not given a choice.

“For years, ADL has proudly sponsored the NYC Mayor’s annual Interfaith Breakfast as a vital opportunity to build bridges and foster understanding across New York City’s diverse faith communities. This year, ADL was not invited to attend,” said Scott Richman, regional director of ADL New York and New Jersey.

He continued, “While a breakfast itself does not ultimately matter, protecting every Jewish New Yorker does. We call on Mayor Mamdani to serve the entire Jewish community, especially in this time when violent antisemitism is surging.”

Mamdani has had a contentious relationship with the ADL, which established a “Mamdani monitor” that would serve as a public tracker of his policies and personnel appointments, and whose leader, Jonathan Greenblatt, inaccurately accused Mamdani of having never visited a synagogue.

While it’s unclear whether Mamdani’s team invited other groups like UJA and NYBR, what is apparent is that the event, and the Jewish groups involved in it, reflect a broader shift in which progressive-leaning Jewish organizations have a greater role in New York City politics than they did under Adams.

Left-wing group Jews for Racial and Economic Justice confirmed that it will co-sponsor the event, which it has never previously done. New York Jewish Agenda, a progressive advocacy group, is also sponsoring — and its outgoing leader, Phylisa Wisdom, is expected to make her first public appearance as executive director of the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism.

Rabbi Marc Schneier, a vocal critic of both Mamdani and his choice of Wisdom, said he is declining the mayor’s invitation to attend.

“I will not attend a public forum in support of a mayor who continues to bifurcate Israel from the Jewish community,” he said, adding that he would be “aghast” if groups like the UJA, NYBR and ADL “were to support this interfaith breakfast” because of Mamdani’s anti-Zionism.

Others who have been critical of Mamdani are still planning to attend.

Elliot Cosgrove, the senior rabbi of Park Avenue Synagogue who spoke out against Mamdani and endorsed Andrew Cuomo during the election, said he intends to go. He said he was unaware of the event’s past or present sponsorship.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of New York and Sephardic Community Federation have been among the sponsoring groups in past years. Neither organization responded to questions about whether they were involved this year, nor did a Mamdani spokesperson.

The mayor’s interfaith breakfast, which was established as an annual tradition by Mike Bloomberg in 2002, usually draws more than 300 religious leaders from around the city. It’s been the subject of political dissent in the past, such as when about a dozen Muslim leaders boycotted Bloomberg’s breakfast amid accusations of police surveillance of Muslim communities.

Adams made headlines at the breakfast in 2023 when he dismissed the need to separate church and state. He gave a “campaign-style speech” last year that focused on his upbringing and ability to face criticism as mayor.

A press release from City Hall for this year’s event did not include a list of sponsoring organizations or speakers but said that the breakfast, held at the New York Public Library’s flagship building, would “bring together faith leaders from across the five boroughs to honor the city’s religious, spiritual, and cultural diversity.”