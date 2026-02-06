Hochul picks Adrienne Adams, first NYC Council speaker not to visit Israel, as running mate

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.
🗣 Jewish leaders react to Hochul’s running mate pick
Some Jewish lawmakers and activists are criticizing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s choice to join her reelection ticket as lieutenant governor, Adrienne Adams.
Like Hochul, Adams is a moderate Democrat. But some insiders have chided her for insufficiently advocating for Israel.
As speaker of the New York City Council from 2022 to 2025, Adams was the first person in the role who did not lead a delegation to Israel. She also ruffled some pro-Israel lawmakers by drafting a resolution urging a ceasefire in Gaza in 2024, which was abandoned after pushback.
“It’s a disappointing pick,” an anonymous Jewish community leader told Jewish Insider. “There were definitely picks that had a much stronger relationship with the Jewish community.”
Michael Nussbaum, a Queens member of the Jewish Community Relations Council, told The New York Post he found Adams “acceptable” but was disappointed that she never visited Israel.
Other Jewish leaders have heaped praise on Adams. “Inspired choice,” said David Greenfield, head of the Metropolitan Council on Jewish poverty and a former Democratic city councilman. “Adrienne is awesome and will make a great Lieutenant Governor.”
Hochul’s current, estranged lieutenant governor Antonio Delgado is challenging her from the left in a long-shot primary bid. Delgado recently said the United States should halt all arms sales and “diplomatic cover” to Israel.
🎙 Holocaust survivor rejected from middle school talk returns
Holocaust survivor Sami Steigmann, who was rejected in November from speaking at a Brooklyn middle school because of his support for Israel and Zionism, ultimately gave the talk on Thursday.
Steigmann said at a press conference that his presentation focused on combating hate. “Did I say anything about Palestine, did I ever mention it? No,” he said, according to The New York Post.
He also added to a remark about Holocaust education, “Israel is disproportionately vilified.”
Steigmann recently met with Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who offered to help him find new housing, ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day.
🗳 Jewish Gen Z activist runs for State Assembly
Will Sussman, a 26-year-old Jewish Republican who made his name as a student activist against antisemitism, has launched a campaign for New York State Assembly on Long Island. Read about how Sussman arrived on the political stage in a report from our Teen Journalism Fellowship.
📷 Culture corner
Photographer Bill Aron has debuted “The World In Front of Me,” a retrospective of his images documenting Jewish life in New York and beyond since the 1970s. The exhibit is on view at the American Jewish Historical Society until June 4.
🧢 Yiddish Dad Hats x Manischewitz
Two Jewish brands — one historic, the other an upstart — are collaborating with a pop-up shop this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Lower East Side.