Hochul picks Adrienne Adams, first NYC Council speaker not to visit Israel, as running mate

Some Jewish lawmakers and activists are criticizing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s choice to join her reelection ticket as lieutenant governor, Adrienne Adams.

Like Hochul, Adams is a moderate Democrat. But some insiders have chided her for insufficiently advocating for Israel.

As speaker of the New York City Council from 2022 to 2025, Adams was the first person in the role who did not lead a delegation to Israel. She also ruffled some pro-Israel lawmakers by drafting a resolution urging a ceasefire in Gaza in 2024, which was abandoned after pushback.

“It’s a disappointing pick,” an anonymous Jewish community leader told Jewish Insider. “There were definitely picks that had a much stronger relationship with the Jewish community.”

Michael Nussbaum, a Queens member of the Jewish Community Relations Council, told The New York Post he found Adams “acceptable” but was disappointed that she never visited Israel.

Other Jewish leaders have heaped praise on Adams. “Inspired choice,” said David Greenfield, head of the Metropolitan Council on Jewish poverty and a former Democratic city councilman. “Adrienne is awesome and will make a great Lieutenant Governor.”