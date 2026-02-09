Jerry Nadler and Nancy Pelosi split over who should succeed him in repping a very Jewish congressional district

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Pelosi told The Times that Schlossberg’s candidacy “will help Democrats win nationwide.” She has longstanding ties to the Kennedy family, and her father, a congressman and mayor of Baltimore, chaired John F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign in Maryland.

Meanwhile, Nadler dismissed Schlossberg as unqualified. “He’s a nice guy, and he comes from a nice family, but what’s his experience for this job?” he said. “No, I don’t think people ought to support him. I don’t think they will support him.”

Nadler told The New York Times he saw himself in Lasher, who he said was “dedicated to civil liberties and civil rights.”

Another longtime Democratic leader, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has other ideas. The California Democrat who is also retiring from Congress next year has endorsed Jack Schlossberg, the “100% half Jewish” grandson of John F. Kennedy.

Rep. Jerry Nadler has officially endorsed Assemblyman Micah Lasher to take his place in representing one of the country’s most Jewish districts when he retires. Nadler and Lasher belong to neighboring synagogues on the Upper West Side.

All three men were rescued by emergency crews from the NYPD and FDNY, which lifted them out by helicopter. They were transported to hospitals and reported to be in stable condition.

Three 22-year-old yeshiva students fell through ice in Jamaica Bay on Friday. They were traveling to the Far Rockaway neighborhood of Queens to attend an aufruf, or premarital blessing on Shabbat, reported Matzav .

Mayor Zohran Mamdani was surrounded by Jewish allies when he announced an executive order to protect undocumented immigrants from ICE at an interfaith breakfast on Friday.

Progressive Jews who back Mamdani — and whose political influence is rising under his mayoralty — said his stance on immigration matched their religious values.

“I’m thrilled that Mayor Mamdani’s values align with my religious conviction that immigrants are an essential part of our city,” Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum told our Joseph Strauss.

Rabbi Emily Cohen, the leader of the Reconstructionist West End Synagogue who was recently arrested at a demonstration against ICE, said she felt compelled to protest “on a spiritual level.”

Mamdani quoted the Torah in his remarks, saying, “Thou shalt not oppress a stranger, for ye know the heart of a stranger, seeing ye were strangers in the land of Egypt.” He added, “Few have stood so steadfast alongside the persecuted as Jewish New Yorkers.”

The sponsors of this year’s breakfast included liberal and left-wing groups such as Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, the Nexus Project and the New York Jewish Agenda, whose director Phylisa Wisdom was recently tapped to lead Mamdani’s Office to Combat Antisemitism. The anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace was also represented for the first time since the annual tradition was started by Mike Bloomberg.