Jerry Nadler and Nancy Pelosi split over who should succeed him in repping a very Jewish congressional district

🗳 Nadler and Pelosi split over his successor
Rep. Jerry Nadler has officially endorsed Assemblyman Micah Lasher to take his place in representing one of the country’s most Jewish districts when he retires. Nadler and Lasher belong to neighboring synagogues on the Upper West Side.
Another longtime Democratic leader, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has other ideas. The California Democrat who is also retiring from Congress next year has endorsed Jack Schlossberg, the “100% half Jewish” grandson of John F. Kennedy.
Nadler told The New York Times he saw himself in Lasher, who he said was “dedicated to civil liberties and civil rights.”
Meanwhile, Nadler dismissed Schlossberg as unqualified. “He’s a nice guy, and he comes from a nice family, but what’s his experience for this job?” he said. “No, I don’t think people ought to support him. I don’t think they will support him.”
Pelosi told The Times that Schlossberg’s candidacy “will help Democrats win nationwide.” She has longstanding ties to the Kennedy family, and her father, a congressman and mayor of Baltimore, chaired John F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign in Maryland.
🚨 Yeshiva students fall through ice
Three 22-year-old yeshiva students fell through ice in Jamaica Bay on Friday. They were traveling to the Far Rockaway neighborhood of Queens to attend an aufruf, or premarital blessing on Shabbat, reported Matzav.
All three men were rescued by emergency crews from the NYPD and FDNY, which lifted them out by helicopter. They were transported to hospitals and reported to be in stable condition.
🤝 Mamdani and Jewish allies make immigration a religious issue
Mayor Zohran Mamdani was surrounded by Jewish allies when he announced an executive order to protect undocumented immigrants from ICE at an interfaith breakfast on Friday.
Progressive Jews who back Mamdani — and whose political influence is rising under his mayoralty — said his stance on immigration matched their religious values.
“I’m thrilled that Mayor Mamdani’s values align with my religious conviction that immigrants are an essential part of our city,” Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum told our Joseph Strauss.
Rabbi Emily Cohen, the leader of the Reconstructionist West End Synagogue who was recently arrested at a demonstration against ICE, said she felt compelled to protest “on a spiritual level.”
Mamdani quoted the Torah in his remarks, saying, “Thou shalt not oppress a stranger, for ye know the heart of a stranger, seeing ye were strangers in the land of Egypt.” He added, “Few have stood so steadfast alongside the persecuted as Jewish New Yorkers.”
The sponsors of this year’s breakfast included liberal and left-wing groups such as Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, the Nexus Project and the New York Jewish Agenda, whose director Phylisa Wisdom was recently tapped to lead Mamdani’s Office to Combat Antisemitism. The anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace was also represented for the first time since the annual tradition was started by Mike Bloomberg.
Major Jewish organizations that previously sponsored the event — including the UJA-Federation of New York, the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York and the Anti-Defamation League — did not sponsor this year, reflecting a shifting balance of power toward liberal Zionist and anti-Zionist groups under Mamdani.
⚖️ Jewish legal affinity group forms in the Bronx
A group of attorneys has formed the Bronx County Jewish Bar Association, focused on Jewish concerns in the legal community, reported AmNY.
Matt Kluger, a founder of the association, said it aimed “to respond to an uptick in levels and occasions of antisemitism and to stand in the Bronx proudly for Jewish values and for the state of Israel.”
While Brooklyn, Queens and Westchester have longstanding Jewish affinity groups, this is a first for the Bronx.
🕯 Remembering Rae Yamali
Rae Yamali, a member of the Kehila Kedosha Janina synagogue for Romaniote Jews on the Lower East Side, has died at 103.
-
Yamali “loved her Greek-Jewish roots” and “married into the Sephardic world” through her husband Albert Yamali, said an announcement from the congregation, which held her funeral on Sunday. It noted her favorite expression when asked how she was: “From my neck up I am fine.”