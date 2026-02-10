Left-wing Jewish groups say they oppose NYC legislation that would limit protests outside synagogues

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

A coalition of left-wing Jewish groups came out against a City Council bill to ban protests within 100 feet of synagogues on Monday.

NYC Council Speaker Julie Menin, a centrist Jewish Democrat, proposed the buffer zone around houses of worship after Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed a 25-foot buffer zone statewide. These moves followed two pro-Palestinian demonstrations outside synagogues that were hosting events promoting migration to Israel and real estate sales there.

Jewish Voice for Peace, Jews for Economic and Racial Justice, Jewish Voice for Peace-New York City, IfNotNow NYC and the American Council for Judaism said in a statement that such legislation “undermines the open society we cherish here in New York City, which has allowed Jews to thrive for centuries.” JFREJ had previously criticized the legislation to our reporter Joseph Strauss, but the letter represents an escalation.

“As Jewish organizations, we know the image of people protesting outside a synagogue can spark discomfort and even real fear,” the left-wing groups said. “But when houses of worship host non-religious political events, they are making a choice with the knowledge that they might be protested for doing so.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a staunch critic of Israel, has said that he is awaiting a legal review of Menin’s proposal.

Mamdani has allied with progressive Jewish organizations, lending them political influence previously afforded to mainstream groups like UJA-Federation of New York and Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, which have backed Menin’s bill. JFREJ, JVP-NYC and IfNowNow NYC endorsed Mamdani during the mayoral election.

Buffer zone legislation has drawn opposition from pro-Israel conservatives in Canada who say it interferes with free speech.