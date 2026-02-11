Lander campaign fires ‘Hot Girls for Zohran’ operative who posted Israel conspiracy theories

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.
🔎 Lander campaign fires operative who posted Israel conspiracy theories
Brad Lander’s congressional campaign has cut ties with Kaif Gilani, its highest-paid consultant who also founded the “Hot Girls for Zohran” canvassing effort last year, after Jewish Insider uncovered that he circulated conspiracy theories about Israel on social media.
In January 2025, Gilani retweeted a post by Holocaust revisionist Ian Carroll, who has appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show, suggesting that Israel was involved in the 9/11 attacks and John F. Kennedy’s assassination.
Gilani also shared posts sympathetic to Hamas, including a post that claimed Hamas wanted “lasting peace and our basic human rights.”
Lander’s campaign said it was unaware of Gilani’s social media account and had ended its relationship with his firm on Tuesday after learning of the posts. “They definitely do not reflect Brad’s views,” said Lander’s spokesperson Lauren Hitt.
Lander is challenging Rep. Dan Goldman in his Manhattan and Brooklyn district, attacking Goldman’s support for Israel and ties to AIPAC.
Both Democrats are Jewish and consider themselves Zionists, but Lander has accused Israel of genocide and stumped for Mamdani, while Goldman has called himself “unabashedly pro-Israel” and refused to endorse Mamdani over his anti-Zionist views.
🗣 Mamdani calls for Palestinian Columbia protester’s release
Mayor Zohran Mamdani has called for the release of Leqaa Kordia, the last Palestinian Columbia University protester still detained by ICE.
Kordia was arrested in March 2025 as the Trump administration sought to round up and deport non-citizens who had participated in anti-Israel protests that drew allegations of antisemitism.
Unlike Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University graduate who became a symbol of the crackdown and who attended Mamdani’s inauguration, Kordia was in the country illegally after overstaying her student visa. She was never a Columbia student but was arrested for participating in a pro-Palestinian protest on campus.
👋 Delgado drops out
Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado quit his bid for governor on Tuesday, clearing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s path to the Democratic nomination.
Delgado staked out a position to the left of Hochul on issues from taxes to Israel. In an interview last month, he called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “war criminal” and said the United States should halt all arms sales and “diplomatic cover” to Israel.
Delgado failed to galvanize support from the party’s left flank, as the Working Families Party declined to endorse him and Mamdani endorsed Hochul last week.
💼 Jewish inventor of the GIF appointed city’s CTO
Mamdani tapped Lisa Gelobter, a computer scientist who led the development of GIFs, as the city’s chief technology officer on Tuesday. Gelobter’s father is Jewish.
“My dad is a Holocaust survivor from Poland and my mom is from the Caribbean,” Gelobter said in a 2021 Forbes interview. “As people who have lost almost everything they’ve owned more than once, they have a resilience that I admire.”
Gelobter’s resume also includes helping to launch Hulu and founding tEQuitable, a company that seeks to make workplaces more equitable. She will now oversee the city’s cybersecurity, data management, technology infrastructure and digital access to essential services.
🍴 NYC’s only Ethiopian-Israeli eatery ends regular dine-in
Tsion Cafe, the city’s only Ethiopian-Israeli restaurant, has closed its doors for regular dining, citing backlash it faced during the war in Gaza.
“Everything kind of changed — so much animosity,” said Beejhy Barhany, who opened Tsion Cafe in Harlem in 2014, adding that harassment against her and her employees worsened when she pivoted to a kosher menu.
Barhany said the restaurant will live on as a venue for culturally immersive events, open only for group bookings made in advance.
🗽 Cleveland teens learn about Jewish roots in NYC
11 teenagers from Beth Israel-The West Temple in Cleveland traveled to New York last month with their rabbi, Rachel Brown, to learn more about their Jewish heritage, reported Cleveland Jewish News.
Their stops included a Shabbat service at B’nai Jeshurun on the Upper West Side and a bagel-making workshop at Bagel Up.
“Even if they’re not the only Jewish kid in their whole school, they could be the only Jewish kin in their whole class,” said Brown. “And so, when they get to spend the weekend with Jewish peers, I think it’s powerful.”