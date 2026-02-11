Lander campaign fires ‘Hot Girls for Zohran’ operative who posted Israel conspiracy theories

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Brad Lander’s congressional campaign has cut ties with Kaif Gilani, its highest-paid consultant who also founded the “Hot Girls for Zohran” canvassing effort last year, after Jewish Insider uncovered that he circulated conspiracy theories about Israel on social media.

In January 2025, Gilani retweeted a post by Holocaust revisionist Ian Carroll, who has appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show, suggesting that Israel was involved in the 9/11 attacks and John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

Gilani also shared posts sympathetic to Hamas, including a post that claimed Hamas wanted “lasting peace and our basic human rights.”

Lander’s campaign said it was unaware of Gilani’s social media account and had ended its relationship with his firm on Tuesday after learning of the posts. “They definitely do not reflect Brad’s views,” said Lander’s spokesperson Lauren Hitt.

Lander is challenging Rep. Dan Goldman in his Manhattan and Brooklyn district, attacking Goldman’s support for Israel and ties to AIPAC.