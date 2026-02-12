Mamdani headed to Albany for questions about his budget. He got grilled on antisemitism.

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.
🎙 Mamdani grilled on antisemitism in Albany
Mayor Zohran Mamdani faced questions about the city’s budget from lawmakers in Albany on Wednesday, but he was also grilled about antisemitism.
Assemblyman Ari Brown, a Jewish Republican from Long Island, asked Mamdani a series of heated questions about his revocation of an Israel-related definition of antisemitism and antisemitic crime statistics in January.
He also asked about Mamdani declining to condemn the pro-Palestinian slogan “Globalize the intifada” during his mayoral campaign. Mamdani answered, “I strongly discourage the language and I have not used the language myself.”
Democratic lawmakers jumped in during Brown’s attack, with Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow reprimanding him for straying from budgetary issues.
Jewish State Sen. Liz Krueger also objected when Brown said that Mamdani’s pick to lead the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, progressive Jewish leader Phylisa Wisdom, was problematic because of her political views. Krueger said that Jewish people “don’t agree” on various issues.
After his testimony, Mamdani dodged a question from Politico about Kaif Gilani, the founder of a canvassing effort called “Hot Girls 4 Zohran” last year. Jewish Insider has revealed that Gilani circulated pro-Hamas content and conspiracy theories about Israel on social media.
Mamdani has been photographed posing with Gilani while holding a “Hot Girls 4 Zohran” T-shirt. But when asked if he has ever interacted with Gilani, Politico reported that he “smiled and ran away — literally.”
🗣 CUNY students under fire for ‘decolonial’ Hamas tunnels event
The Students for Justice in Palestine chapter of the CUNY School of Law has announced a campus event dedicated to “decolonial land use in Gaza” on March 4. It is billed on Instagram as examining the usage of tunnels in Gaza with a focus on “social organization in resistance to colonization.”
Hamas has been using a tunnel network for military operations against Israel since the 1990s, and the terror group kept many of its recent Israeli hostages in tunnels.
News about the event, which is set to feature Columbia University anthropologist Hadeel Assali, sparked a swift backlash from Jewish groups, reported the Jewish News Syndicate.
The group Columbia Faculty and Staff Supporting Israel said it was “extremely concerned” about Assali’s invitation to speak at CUNY, sharing part of a 2024 lawsuit against Columbia University that said Assali canceled class multiple times “to encourage attendance at anti-Israel protests.”
The Columbia Jewish Alumni Association added to the critique, saying that “radical faculty” at Columbia had replaced scholarship with political advocacy and now “leverage Columbia’s prestige to export this poisonous model to other campuses.”
Ofir Akunis, the Israeli Consul General in New York, also sent a letter to the president of CUNY and the chancellor of the CUNY system demanding the event’s cancellation. “Support for such an event constitutes the normalization of terror and crosses a moral red line,” said Akunis.
✍ 92NY director asks if Jews can ‘gather without harassment’
Seth Pinsky, CEO of The 92nd Street Y, said a recent pro-Palestinian demonstration outside the center was “part of a broader climate in which members of New York’s Jewish community are increasingly made to feel like outsiders in our own city.” His The Free Press op-ed making the rounds among Jewish New Yorkers. The event that faced protests took place as planned.
🔎 Stefanik urges federal probe of NYC Health staffers over Israel allegations
New York Rep. Elise Stefanik has called for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to open a federal investigation into allegations that NYC Health Department staffers used taxpayer-funded time and resources for a “politically motivated meeting that included rhetoric widely understood as hostile toward Israel and Jewish communities.”
-
The “Global Oppression and Public Health Working Group” held its first meeting last week, when members said they sought to better understand the impact of global oppression on health outcomes and cited “the ongoing genocide in Palestine.”
The Republican congresswoman, who won a national reputation for grilling college presidents about campus antisemitism in 2023, also said that Mamdani “generated national concern with executive actions that reversed prior city policies defining antisemitism and prohibiting city agency boycotts of Israel.”
Reports of the staffer meeting prompted condemnations from an array of NYC officials and Jewish groups, including Jewish NYC Council Speaker Julie Menin and the American Jewish Medical Association.
📚 Cultural digest
Check out a MetroCard collage recreating Katz’s Delicatessen at the New York Transit Museum’s “Inspired by MetroCard,” an exhibition opening on March 16. (Artist Nina Boesch told The New York Times she has stashed about 90,000 cards for future pieces.)
Marc Shaiman, who composed the music for Broadway’s “Hairspray” and the 1999 “South Park” film, reflects on his distinctly Jewish and distinctly New York path in his new book, “Never Mind the Happy: Showbiz Stories from a Sore Winner.”
Read Andrew Silow-Carroll’s take on Bill Aron’s new photography exhibit, “The World in Front of Me,” a sweeping retrospective of Jewish countercultures.