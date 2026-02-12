Mamdani headed to Albany for questions about his budget. He got grilled on antisemitism.

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Mamdani has been photographed posing with Gilani while holding a “Hot Girls 4 Zohran” T-shirt. But when asked if he has ever interacted with Gilani, Politico reported that he “smiled and ran away — literally.”

After his testimony, Mamdani dodged a question from Politico about Kaif Gilani, the founder of a canvassing effort called “Hot Girls 4 Zohran” last year. Jewish Insider has revealed that Gilani circulated pro-Hamas content and conspiracy theories about Israel on social media.

Jewish State Sen. Liz Krueger also objected when Brown said that Mamdani’s pick to lead the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism , progressive Jewish leader Phylisa Wisdom, was problematic because of her political views. Krueger said that Jewish people “don’t agree” on various issues.

Democratic lawmakers jumped in during Brown’s attack, with Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow reprimanding him for straying from budgetary issues.

He also asked about Mamdani declining to condemn the pro-Palestinian slogan “Globalize the intifada” during his mayoral campaign. Mamdani answered, “I strongly discourage the language and I have not used the language myself.”

Assemblyman Ari Brown, a Jewish Republican from Long Island, asked Mamdani a series of heated questions about his revocation of an Israel-related definition of antisemitism and antisemitic crime statistics in January.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani faced questions about the city’s budget from lawmakers in Albany on Wednesday, but he was also grilled about antisemitism.

The Students for Justice in Palestine chapter of the CUNY School of Law has announced a campus event dedicated to “decolonial land use in Gaza” on March 4. It is billed on Instagram as examining the usage of tunnels in Gaza with a focus on “social organization in resistance to colonization.”

Hamas has been using a tunnel network for military operations against Israel since the 1990s, and the terror group kept many of its recent Israeli hostages in tunnels.

News about the event, which is set to feature Columbia University anthropologist Hadeel Assali, sparked a swift backlash from Jewish groups, reported the Jewish News Syndicate.

The group Columbia Faculty and Staff Supporting Israel said it was “extremely concerned” about Assali’s invitation to speak at CUNY, sharing part of a 2024 lawsuit against Columbia University that said Assali canceled class multiple times “to encourage attendance at anti-Israel protests.”

The Columbia Jewish Alumni Association added to the critique, saying that “radical faculty” at Columbia had replaced scholarship with political advocacy and now “leverage Columbia’s prestige to export this poisonous model to other campuses.”