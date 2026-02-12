James Van Der Beek, “Dawson’s Creek’ star who died at 48, had longstanding ties to Israel

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

James Van Der Beek, the beloved star of the 1990s television show “Dawson’s Creek” who married his wife in Tel Aviv in 2010, has died.

Van Der Beek died on Wednesday at 48, following a years-long battle with colorectal cancer.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” his family wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Van Der Beek’s breakout role, playing 15-year-old Dawson Leery in the hit teen drama “Dawson’s Creek” in 1998, earned him widespread acclaim and cemented him as a teenage heartthrob of the early 2000s.

Van Der Beek, who was not Jewish, met his wife, Kimberly Brook, in 2009 while traveling in Tel Aviv at a restaurant on Bograshov Beach.

In August 2010, the pair returned to Israel where they were married at the Kabbalah Center in Tel Aviv and toured around the country during their honeymoon.

In a post on Instagram in 2021, Van Der Beek recalled his time in Israel and Hebron, a city in the West Bank, detailing shouts of “Mazel Tov” from Israelis as well as the arrest of their tour guide by Israeli police.

“This is by no means a complete picture of the situation, and I won’t pretend to understand the geopolitical complexities fueling this conflict…,” wrote Van Der Beek. “But there’s a lot of humanity on both sides of that razor wire, and whatever ‘solution’ fails to recognize that… isn’t a solution.”

Van Der Beek is survived by his wife and their six children, Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah.

Among the close friends and associates who mourned Van Deer Beek after his death were “Golda” director Guy Nattiv and Becky Tahel, an Israeli-American creative whose career in Hollywood began as a babysitter to the Van Der Beeks’ young children.

“Looking back at so many moments, so many evenings that became sacred because you were in them,” Nattiv posted on Instagram. “Birthdays, Jewish holidays, crowded tables, loud laughter, NFL games and concerts. James, you weren’t just present in our lives you were woven into them. Every piece of you lives inside our hearts now.”