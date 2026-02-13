Mamdani hosts Jacob Frey, Jewish mayor of Minneapolis who has stood up to ICE

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Minneapolis’ Jewish mayor Jacob Frey, who has taken the national spotlight for a defiant stance against federal immigration enforcement in his city, visited Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Thursday.

“Today I had a meaningful conversation with @NYCMayor about the reality local governments are facing,” Frey said on X. “When federal government targets immigrant communities, it’s cities that feel it first — and cities that step up.”

Last week, Mamdani issued an executive order to protect New Yorkers from “abusive immigration enforcement” during an interfaith breakfast. The annual breakfast was marked this year by sponsorship from liberal and left-wing Jewish groups, replacing the mainstream Jewish organizations that influenced previous administrations.