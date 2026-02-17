Synagogue protest ‘buffer zone’ legislation undergoing revision in NYC as police chief Jessica Tisch says she ‘has concerns’

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch wants to change a bill that would severely restrict protests up to 100 feet from houses of worship.

The bill was proposed by NYC Council Speaker Julie Menin after two protests targeted synagogues hosting Israel-related events.

“Commissioner Tisch has concerns with the initial drafting of the bills, and she is working closely with the speaker’s office to ensure that the language of the bill maintains the NYPD’s flexibility to both protect houses of worship and facilitate First Amendment rights,” NYPD spokesperson Delaney Kempner said in a statement to City and State.

Tisch did not detail her concerns or say whether Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has said he is awaiting a legal review of Menin’s proposal, was involved in the response.

Both Tisch and Menin are Jewish. After a protest outside Park East Synagogue in November, Tisch apologized to congregants and said police efforts “fell short” on protecting their entryway. But she added that protesters “have the right to say things that are incredibly painful to hear,” saying, “I understand that pain, deeply and personally.”

Menin confirmed to City and State that she was working with the NYPD to amend the bill. She said the legislation “doesn’t restrict anyone’s right to free speech,” but does “restrict intimidation and harassment as someone enters or exits a house of worship.”

Four left-leaning Jewish groups have come out against Menin’s bill on free speech grounds.