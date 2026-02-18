A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.
🪧 Judge blocks deportation of Palestinian Columbia protester
A federal immigration judge has dismissed deportation proceedings against Mohsen Mahdawi, who organized pro-Palestinian activism at Columbia University.
Mahdawi, a green card holder from the West Bank, was arrested at a citizenship appointment last year and spent 16 days in a Vermont prison. A judge ordered his release and granted him permission to finish his coursework at Columbia, where he graduated in May.
Though Mahdawi was a key early organizer of pro-Palestinian demonstrations, he said he walked away from the role in March 2024 as parts of the movement became more radical. He referenced being sidelined by other organizers partly because he wanted to engage in dialogue with supporters of Israel, according to The New York Times.
In an order made public on Tuesday, Judge Nina Froes said the Department of Homeland Security failed to provide sufficient evidence that Mahdawi could be legally deported.
Froes said the government failed to authenticate a memo attributed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, presented as evidence, in which Rubio appeared to say that Mahdawi’s activism “could undermine the Middle East peace process by reinforcing antisemitic sentiment.”
It remains unclear if the federal government will appeal the decision.
⚖️ City council members sue Mamdani over repealed Israel-related orders
Attorney Jack Lester is suing City Hall to compel the release of records about Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s first executive actions, which included the revocation of his predecessor’s pro-Israel and antisemitism-related orders, reported the Jewish News Syndicate.
Five Republican NYC Council members and 28 private citizens have signed the lawsuit, which Lester plans to file tomorrow in New York State Supreme Court.
Mamdani’s first executive order repealed all of former Mayor Eric Adams’ executive orders issued after his September 2024 indictment on federal corruption charges. These included a ban on Israel boycotts and the city’s adoption of an Israel-related definition of antisemitism.
Lester told JNS the lawsuit sought to uncover Mamdani’s “objectives,” saying, “We’d like to know what public policies will result, what impacts on the purchase of Israeli bonds there will be, educational policies, and public safety policies.”
Two of the council members who signed on, Vickie Paladino and Inna Vernikov, have been accused of Islamophobic statements. Vernikov has been appointed to lead the city council’s new antisemitism task force.
✍ Lander asks for funds to ‘spoil AIPAC’s plans’
Brad Lander’s campaign is asking supporters to “help spoil AIPAC’s plans” in a fundraising email, positioning himself as a counterweight to “pro-Netanyahu groups.”
Lander, who is challenging Rep. Dan Goldman for his Manhattan and Brooklyn seat, has centered Goldman’s support for Israel and ties to the influential pro-Israel lobby in his attacks.
“As a proud Jewish New Yorker, the values I hold — most notably that every human being is created b’tzelem Elohim, in God’s image — give me a particular obligation in this moment to speak up,” said the email. “For the human rights of Palestinians. For genuine peace, safety and freedom for both Israelis and Palestinians.”
🥯 Stuffed bagels come to the West Village
Moonrise Bagels, which went viral for its stuffed bagels in Woodstock, Poughkeepsie and Kingston, has opened its doors in the West Village.