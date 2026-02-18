🪧 Judge blocks deportation of Palestinian Columbia protester

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

A federal immigration judge has dismissed deportation proceedings against Mohsen Mahdawi, who organized pro-Palestinian activism at Columbia University.

Mahdawi, a green card holder from the West Bank, was arrested at a citizenship appointment last year and spent 16 days in a Vermont prison. A judge ordered his release and granted him permission to finish his coursework at Columbia, where he graduated in May.

Though Mahdawi was a key early organizer of pro-Palestinian demonstrations, he said he walked away from the role in March 2024 as parts of the movement became more radical. He referenced being sidelined by other organizers partly because he wanted to engage in dialogue with supporters of Israel, according to The New York Times.

In an order made public on Tuesday, Judge Nina Froes said the Department of Homeland Security failed to provide sufficient evidence that Mahdawi could be legally deported.

Froes said the government failed to authenticate a memo attributed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, presented as evidence, in which Rubio appeared to say that Mahdawi’s activism “could undermine the Middle East peace process by reinforcing antisemitic sentiment.”