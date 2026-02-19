Trump’s Board of Peace convenes on Gaza as prospect of U.S. war with Iran surges

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Board of Peace convened by President Donald Trump to administer Gaza’s reconstruction is meeting for the first time in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

At the same time, signs are mounting that Trump could launch a long-threatened war on Iran imminently, which would throw the Middle East back into turmoil. U.S. warships are amassing in the region, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a planned trip to the United States this week and Trump met Wednesday with his top Iran advisors.

Trump surprised Israel by opening direct negotiations with Iran last year to limit its nuclear program. The ongoing talks, including this week, have reportedly left a wide gap in the two sides’ positions.

“There are many arguments one can make in favor of a strike against Iran,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday while maintaining that Trump would still like to make a deal.

Israeli media is reporting that a war could begin as soon as this weekend; Axios is reporting that U.S. officials view the end of the month as a significant deadline before making a final decision.

Iranian officials have said they would consider all Israeli and U.S. positions as legitimate targets as they respond to any U.S. attack, meaning that Israelis could soon find themselves once again racing to bomb shelters with Iranian missiles incoming.

Unlike after last year’s U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear sites that brought to an end a 10-day war between Israel and Iran, any U.S. campaign against Iran now could last months, according to reports.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance are scheduled to address the Board of Peace directly. Netanyahu joined the board only reluctantly, citing misgivings about sharing membership with Qatari and Turkish leaders who have supported Hamas in Gaza.