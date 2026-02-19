Staffers’ anti-Israel posts continue to haunt NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani continues to be haunted by past anti-Israel posts from his City Hall staff, and he has yet to find a consistent strategy for confronting them.

Álvaro López, the Brooklyn borough director in Mamdani’s Office of Mass Engagement, responded to people tearing down posters of Israeli hostages in a now-deleted post that said, “All I see are heroes.”

Mamdani has not fired López, though the director of the Office of Mass Engagement said the online comment “does not reflect the beliefs or values of the administration,” according to Politico. Mamdani’s spokesperson Dora Pekec declined to answer whether the mayor would denounce the rhetoric himself.

Pekec also refused to comment on a post by Achmat Akkad, a longtime city health department staffer, that said “1 Israeli left in this world would be one too many.” Pekec did not say whether Akkad still works for the city.

In December, Mamdani showed a harsher stance when his director of appointments Catherine Almonte Da Costa came under fire for resurfaced posts about “money hungry Jews.” He called her comments “reprehensible” and accepted her resignation.