Mamdani’s NYC community safety office, part of plan to fight antisemitism, remains in limbo

Mamdani is seeking to hire a new deputy mayor to run the community safety agency by this spring, reported The New York Times .

Jewish City Council Speaker Julie Menin has objected to the preliminary budget, in which Mamdani proposed raising property taxes by 9.5% if the state government does not approve raising taxes on high-income New Yorkers and corporations.

Funding for the department is expected to be included as the budget process continues through negotiations with the City Council up to July 1, the start of the fiscal year.

“I’ve proposed a public safety plan that keeps Jewish New Yorkers safe,” Mamdani told JTA in October . “Our Department of Community Safety (DCS) will increase funding to combat and prevent hate crimes by 800% with an emphasis on preventing antisemitic hate crimes.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s proposed Department of Community Safety, discussed as a key part of his plan to counter antisemitism during his campaign, was absent from the preliminary city budget he unveiled on Tuesday.

When a Politico reporter asked Mamdani on Thursday whether he found Menin’s appearance on Rosenberg’s show offensive, he responded, “I will let the speaker answer about the radio show.”

Mamdani’s Jewish police commissioner Jessica Tisch was also recently scrutinized for having dinner with Rosenberg, who called her a “great friend.”

After Menin faced online criticism for the interview, her spokesperson Jack Lobel told Politico that she “vehemently disagrees with Sid Rosenberg on a whole range of topics” and “strongly condemns his Islamophobic rhetoric.”

Rosenberg — who was a top Jewish Trump surrogate in the city — took a friendly tone with Menin, calling her “sweetheart” and “the last one who can save us” from Mamdani. Last year, he called Mamdani a “terrorist” who would “be cheering” another 9/11-style attack on New York.

Menin debuted Wednesday on the radio show of right-wing host Sid Rosenberg , who is Jewish, to air her grievances with Mamdani’s tax proposal.

City Councilmember Shahana Hanif, a staunch Israel critic, was questioned about having condemned Hamas during a recent Democratic Socialists of America meeting, reported Jewish Insider.

Hanif, who has accused Israel of genocide and previously faced backlash from Jewish constituents for not denouncing Hamas until months after the attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, appeared before the NYC-DSA Socialists in Office committee to seek the party’s formal endorsement.

One participant said to Hanif, “Something that concerned me is the comparison of protesters who chanted support of Hamas to neo-Nazi protests, equating them both as antisemitism. Many of us, with 60% of Gen Z supporting Hamas against Israel, many of us are realizing now that we’ve been lied to all our lives.” They went on to ask, “Will you fight back against that effort to repress us, or will you take part in it yourself?”

The speaker did not cite a source. But a Harvard-Harris poll from August 2025 found that 60% of respondents ages 18-24 said they supported Hamas more than Israel, while majorities in every other age group said they supported Israel more than Hamas.

Hanif did not directly comment on Hamas, but said, “The propaganda on antisemitism and what is antisemitism has certainly hurt our city in many, many ways.”

Last month, she condemned the chants of protesters who said “We support Hamas” outside a Queens synagogue as “antisemitic and deeply harmful.”