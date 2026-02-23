Blizzards strands hundreds of Jewish teens who recited Shema in Times Square

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

1,500 Jewish teens are stranded in New York after the winter storm punctuated an international teen summit sponsored by the Chabad-Lubavitch movement.

Before the historic blizzard began, three former Israeli hostages led 4,500 Jewish teens in reciting the Shema in Times Square on Saturday night.

Segev Kalfon told The Times of Israel that he dreamed of singing the Shema on stage during his two years in Hamas captivity.

Young Australians from Chabad’s Bondi Beach community, which was targeted by a mass shooting during a Hanukkah event in December, also took the stage. Piva Schlanger, the 17-year-old daughter of murdered emissary Rabbi Eli Schlanger, told the crowd, “We will keep being Jewish, loudly and proudly.”

Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, the chairman of Chabad’s Global Networks, announced a new youth center in Sydney to be named for Schlanger and said that “darkness will not have the last word.”

Police and Jewish volunteers maintained a high security presence, as local community members remain tense over last month’s car ramming into Chabad’s world headquarters, which is being investigated as a possible hate crime.