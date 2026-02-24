Truck ramming at Australian synagogue prompts hate crime charges as antisemitism commission opens

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An Australian man is facing hate crime charges after he allegedly rammed his truck into a historic synagogue in Brisbane, in an attack that has spurred calls for increased security from the synagogue’s rabbi.

Matthew De Campo, 32, of Sunnybank, was arrested on Friday after he allegedly backed his pickup truck into the Brisbane Synagogue in Queensland, Australia, narrowly missing a person as he struck its gates. He has been charged with willful damage, serious vilification or hate crime, dangerous driving and possession of a dangerous drug.

The ramming comes two months after gunmen opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, killing 15 and injuring dozens more. Last month, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the launch of a Royal Commission inquiry, the country’s highest level of inquiry, which is slated to hold its first public hearing on Tuesday.

In the wake of the attack, the Australian government also tightened gun ownership laws and introduced legislation to curb hate speech, efforts that have been echoed by Queensland Premier David Crisafulli, who earlier this month introduced a package of legislation to combat antisemitism.

“This is another signal as to why we have to put strong laws before parliament to protect all people where they worship,” wrote Crisafulli in a post on X following the attack.

Libby Burke, the vice president of the Queensland Jewish Board of Deputies, said that the local Jewish community had been “deeply distressed” by the incident, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“A synagogue is a sacred place, a place of prayer, reflection, and community,” said Burke. “To see its gates viciously rammed is profoundly devastating and is not dissimilar to what we have seen throughout the globe, vehicles used as weapons to kill and harm Jews.”

Man charged with hate crime after Brisbane Synagogue targeted in alleged ramming incident pic.twitter.com/dQaRnsrnMX — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) February 21, 2026

North Brisbane District acting Superintendent Michael Hogan said that police did not consider the ramming a “terrorist act,” though he added that it was “definitely a targeted attack against the Jewish synagogue.”

During an appearance Saturday before the Brisbane Magistrates Court, De Campo, who represented himself, claimed that he “did not do any hate crime or anything like that” and said that he was a “man of good faith,” according to The Courier Mail.

“Last night was a bit of a brain snap and I believe there is something more sinister going on behind the scenes,” De Campo said.

Rabbi Levi Jaffe of the Brisbane Synagogue told The Australian that the attack had “shaken” his community, which had concluded Shabbat services shortly before the ramming.

“Friday night’s ramming of a synagogue, when prayers usually take place, seems to me like a pretty direct attack on a Jewish institution,” said Jaffe. “Lives could have been lost.”

Jaffe said that it was important that the “authorities come down strong on this kind of behavior,” adding that it had underscored the need for boosted security.

“Sadly, we need a lot of security because of these kind of events,” Jaffe said. “There needs to be more police presence around the synagogue, and there needs to be, sadly, armed guards.”

Rabbi Levi Wolff of the Central Synagogue in Sydney told The Australian that the attack had sent a “chilling message that even sacred spaces are not safe.”

“At a time of catastrophic antisemitism, as we saw at Bondi, this inevitably deepens fear and insecurity,” said Wolff. “People must know they can prayer, gather, and live openly without intimidation. Ultimately, the real question is whether there are strong, visible consequences for these crimes.”