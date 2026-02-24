Synagogue ‘buffer zones’ bill is watered down ahead of first NYC Council hearing

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Legislation to establish “security perimeters” around houses of worship is being softened in the New York City Council.

Speaker Julie Menin initially proposed a buffer zone of up to 100 feet around houses of worship after two pro-Palestinian protests outside city synagogues. But her office has removed any reference to distance after feedback from the NYPD, reported Jewish Insider.

A new draft of the bill simply requires NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch to propose her own plan for “buffer zones” that she deems appropriately sized to “address and contain the risk of injury, intimidation, and interference, while preserving and protecting protest rights.”

A recent poll found that 70% of voters and 83% of Jews statewide support buffer zones around houses of worship. Left-wing groups objected to the initial legislation, including Jews For Racial & Economic Justice, the American Council for Judaism, Jewish Voice for Peace-New York City and IfNotNow NYC, citing free speech concerns.

Menin’s spokesperson said her proposal “does not limit protest activity,” merely directing the NYPD to protect the free entrance and exit of worshippers.