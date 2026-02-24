Yaron Lischinsky’s brother, Jewish hockey stars Jack and Quinn Hughes among guests at Trump’s State of the Union

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Among the guests expected to attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address Tuesday evening are Hanan Lischinsky, the brother of the Israeli embassy staffer killed last summer, and the Jewish Olympic hockey star brothers Jack and Quinn Hughes.

Trump’s address is expected to tout the accomplishments of his second term in what he has said will be a “long speech” centering on the U.S. economy. In the decades-long history of the State of the Union address, it has become customary for the president and lawmakers to invite guests who have personal ties to prominent political issues.

This week, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that he had invited several guests to the address including Hanan Lischinsky, the brother of Yaron Lischinsky, the Israeli embassy staffer who was shot and killed outside of the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., last May along with his girlfriend and fellow embassy staffer Sarah Milgrim. (Milgrim was an American, while the Lischinskys are German-Israeli.)

“These two young diplomats of the Israeli Embassy, devoted to the cause of peace and to one another, had their futures stolen in a violent act of antisemitism. Yaron’s brother, Hanan Lischinsky, has shown remarkable courage in shedding light on the extremism that took his brother’s life,” Johnson said in a statement. “I am honored to invite him as my guest for President Trump’s State of the Union address.”

Trump also invited the U.S. men’s hockey team to attend the address during a call with the team shortly after their Sunday win over Canada at the Winter Olympics. The call ignited a backlash when the team laughed as Trump said, “We’re going to have to bring the women’s team,” referring to the U.S. women’s gold medal hockey team, joking that if he did not he “probably would be impeached.” The women’s team later declined the invitation.

Jack Hughes, who scored the game-winning goal on Sunday that earned the U.S. men’s team its first gold medal since 1980, as well as his brother and U.S. teammate Quinn, both welcomed the invitation.

“We’re so proud to represent the U.S. and when you get the chance to go to White House and meet the President, we’re proud to be Americans and that’s so patriotic,” Jack Hughes told the Daily Mail. “No matter what your views are, we’re super excited to go to the White House tomorrow and be a part of that.”

Florida Jewish Republican Rep. Randy Fine, who drew calls last week from Jewish officials for his censure or resignation after posting on X that “the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one,” said one of his guests at the State of the Union will be his father’s seeing-eye dog, Sadie.

“Sadie being with us allows my father to live his life, and she has turned into part of our family. Dogs Make America Great. I will fight like hell against anyone who wants to take them away,” wrote Fine in a post on X.

Other prominent Jewish lawmakers have also announced their invitees to the State of the Union, including New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, who is bringing Dani Bensky, a survivor of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I’m proud to bring Dani Bensky, New Yorker and survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse, as my guest to the State of the Union to demand the truth. Dani has turned unimaginable pain into unrelenting advocacy,” wrote Schumer in a post on X. “Survivors deserve justice. Trump must end the cover-up and release the full Epstein files—NOW.”

Sen. Jacky Rosen, a Nevada Jewish Democrat, announced on Monday that she had invited Vania Carter-Strauss, a small business owner and nurse practitioner, as her guest to highlight the impacts of the Trump administration’s cuts to Medicaid and tariffs.

“I’m so grateful to be joined by Vania at the State of the Union to highlight the real impact of these cruel policies, and I will continue to speak out against any actions that raise costs for hardworking Nevadans,” said Rosen in a statement.

Jewish Democratic Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider has also announced his invitation to Rick Woldenberg, the CEO of Learning Resources who was a plaintiff in the Supreme Court case that ended last week in Trump’s tariffs being overturned.

“When harmful policies raise costs and hurt American businesses, patriotic Americans like Rick fight back,” said Schneider in a post on X.