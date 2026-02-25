Critics of NY synagogue protest ‘buffer zone’ bill demonstrate outside City Hall hearing

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Groups that support and oppose a bill establishing buffer zones around houses of worship showed up for the proposal’s first contentious hearing in the New York City Council this morning.

About 100 protesters, including members of anti-Zionist groups like Jews for Racial and Economic Justice and Shoresh, rallied outside City Hall over free speech concerns. The bill was introduced by Julie Menin after two pro-Palestinian protests targeted synagogues hosting Israel-related events in the city.

Menin initially proposed a buffer zone of up to 100 feet around houses of worship, but stripped out any reference to distance after NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch expressed “concerns.”

Menin told reporters on Tuesday that Tisch has now “indicated that she does support the bill” after the council “incorporated the changes that she had, specifically changes related to giving the NYPD the discretion that they need to be able to address protests.” NYPD officials are testifying in favor of the bill.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani remains undecided after saying that his law department is reviewing the bill. “This version of the legislation is significantly different than the Speaker’s original proposal,” Mamdani spokesperson Sam Raskin said to Politico, adding that Mamdani looks forward to “seeing the final version of the legislation.”