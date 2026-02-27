JewBelong’s NYC taxi ads against antisemitism (and Mamdani) are taken down

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.
🚕 Taxi ads against antisemitism are taken down
Taxi ads that said “Not gonna hide my Jewish star for a free bus ride,” referencing Mamdani’s free bus plan along with his critical views of Israel, have been removed after The New York Post reported on them.
The ad campaign came from JewBelong, a group known for running tongue-in-cheek billboards about antisemitism and aligning with pro-Israel influencers.
Jamie Lowe, executive vice president of the ad placement firm Somo, told JewBelong reps that he was alarmed after The Post article “created a buzz” about the ads targeting Mamdani, the outlet reported.
“I personally will be careful in running advertising that is somewhat attacking City Hall or the mayor,” Lowe said.
JewBelong cofounder Archie Gottesman accused Somo of censoring Jewish voices “at the very moment antisemitism is surging.” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt also condemned the ads’ removal, saying, “If acknowledging that Jewish New Yorkers sometimes feel compelled to hide visible symbols of their identity is considered controversial, that should alarm all of us.”
In the past, some of JewBelong’s ads have sparked counter-campaigns from anti-Zionist Jews.
🗣 Mamdani secures a Columbia student’s release — but has less luck with pro-Palestinian activists
Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s intervention with President Donald Trump led to ICE’s release of a Columbia student arrested on Thursday, but his request for help dismissing the cases of pro-Palestinian activists did not come to such a quick resolution.
Elmina Aghayeva, a Columbia undergraduate from Azerbaijan, was detained by federal immigration agents who entered her apartment on Thursday morning. Hours later, after Mamdani raised the issue to Trump at the White House, she was released.
“Just got off the phone with President Trump,” Mamdani posted on X in the afternoon. “In our meeting earlier, I shared my concerns about Columbia student Elmina Aghayeva, who was detained by ICE this morning. He has just informed me that she will be released imminently.”
But Mamdani also asked Trump for help with four others who have been detained by ICE, according to his press secretary. They include Mahmoud Khalil, the most high-profile pro-Palestinian activist detained in Trump’s immigration crackdown, along with Mohsen Mahdawi, Yunseo Chung and Leqaa Kordia. All were involved in pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Columbia, though Kordia was not a Columbia student.
Aghayeva has not been publicly linked to any pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia. Her arrest marked the first time immigration agents entered one of the school’s buildings since March 2025, when Khalil was detained in his Columbia-owned apartment.
🚓 Jewish official from Adams admin picked for NYPD job
Fred Kreizman, an Orthodox Jew who ran former Mayor Eric Adams’ community affairs unit, has been tapped by NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch as community affairs commissioner, according to Politico.
Kreizman, seen as an Adams ally, was also a member of former Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s Jewish leadership team during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.
The pick is seen as possibly inflaming tensions between Tisch and Mamdani, who fired dozens of Adams appointees before taking office. But Mamdani recently tapped another Adams alum to lead city planning.
🍴 Add it to your restaurant list
Or’esh, the Mediterranean eatery that translates to “light” and “fire” in Hebrew, is NYC’s new “it-restaurant,” according to TimeOut. Or’esh opened this month to rave reviews for its Jerusalem bagel.
Motek opened its newest location in Midtown last week. The Israeli-style hummus hotpot was born in Miami, and Midtown marks its third NYC location after openings in Flatiron and Williamsburg.
🎭 Celebrating Purim in NYC
Head to Brooklyn Brewery on Sunday for the kids-friendly Purim Jamboree, complete with music, face painting, crafts, and of course hamantaschen. This event is hosted by The Neighborhood, Tkiya, B’nai Brooklyn, PJ Library and Greenpoint Shul.
For a queer Purim party, The Neighborhood is putting on PolyEsther at House of Yes on Monday. Before the dancing starts, there will be a reading of the Purim story by Jewish drag queen Abby G’zunt.
And of course look up your local synagogues for parties and Megillah readings taking place on the holiday, which begins Monday night.