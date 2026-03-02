Mamdani sparks controversy with his Iran war statement offering solidarity to Iranians but not Israelis

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

🗣 Mamdani’s response to Iran war sparks controversy

Mayor Zohran Mamdani fiercely condemned the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and the killing of Iran’s leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday, calling the attacks “a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression.”

Mamdani said that Americans want peace and affordability, not “another war in pursuit of regime change.” He also directly addressed Iranian New Yorkers, saying, “You are part of the fabric of this city — you are our neighbors, small business owners, students, artists, workers, and community leaders. You will be safe here.”

Mamdani added he would be “making sure that every New Yorker is safe” and increasing patrols at “sensitive locations.” He did not specifically mention Israelis in New York or Jewish New Yorkers, or note what locations would be patrolled. Iranian agents have a record of targeting Jewish sites abroad.

The statement drew blowback from Mamdani’s predecessor, Eric Adams, who gave his own message to Iranian New Yorkers celebrating the end of Khamenei’s oppressive rule. “I know how long you have hoped and prayed for the freedom of your loved ones in Iran,” he said. “Be assured that the overwhelming majority of New Yorkers stand with you tonight.”

Fabien Levy, a Jewish Iranian who served as Adams’ deputy mayor, blasted Mamdani. “When Persians were marching in Iran and were being killed, you refused to proactively say anything supportive,” he said. “Now, as every single Persian and person of Persian descent praying for a free Iran looks for a regime change, you say nothing that provides our families comfort.”

Nim Shapira, the Israeli-American filmmaker behind the documentary “Torn” about Israeli hostage posters, criticized Mamdani on his Instagram story. “I’m watching Iranian missiles fall on my homeland while you call this ‘aggression’ without acknowledging who’s firing at our civilians,” he said. “If you’re going to speak about safety and humanity, include Israelis too. We are New Yorkers. Our families matter.”

💬 How about the Jewish politicians?

Mamdani’s Jewish ally Brad Lander, who is running for Congress against Rep. Dan Goldman, joined the mayor in denouncing the war and said that Congress “must act to restrain this mad, imperial President.”

Other Jewish Democrats took a more restrained tone. Goldman said that Iran had a “treacherous regime,” but added, “recent history has taught us that toppling Middle East dictators in the name of regime-change is the beginning — not the end — of a process that too often results in expensive and deadly forever-wars.”

NYC Council Speaker Julie Menin stopped short of agreeing with Mamdani, but said the Constitution gives Congress “the solemn responsibility to decide questions of war and peace,” according to The New York Times.

🎙 Iranian Jews weigh in

Meanwhile, Iranian Jewish New Yorkers expressed mixed feelings over the weekend.

A coalition of pro-Israel groups marched from the U.N. headquarters to Times Square to celebrate Iranians’ freedom from Khameini. Yosef Baheri, an Iranian Jewish doctoral student who was imprisoned for protesting the regime in 2009, told The Jerusalem Post that the U.S.-Israeli attack would bring “peace and benefit for all Americans, all Jews, all over the world.”

On the other hand, Etan Mabourakh, a Jewish Iranian manager for the National Iranian American Council, said during an anti-war protest that Iranians want self-determination as much as freedom. “ I can’t emphasize enough that I think Iran’s future will be decided by the 90 million Iranians there,” Mabourakh said to Gothamist. “And the United States, in all of our adventures in the Middle East, we’ve failed to bring freedom and democracy through wars.”

Mabourakh added, “As a Jewish person here, with my family in Israel, I’m scared that they will be caught in this, too.”

🚨 New York ramps up security

The NYPD said it was boosting security around “sensitive locations” on Saturday, including synagogues, as it monitored events in the Middle East. On Monday, the NYPD added that patrols remained high “as Jewish communities celebrate Purim.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul also said that state police were “increasing their presence statewide at religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites with our local partners.”

🖊️ ‘Healing’ tattoos for victims of terror in Israel

Healing Ink, an Israel-based advocacy group that provides free tattoos to victims of terrorism, hosted an event in New York on Thursday, reported The Times of Israel.

The group partnered with American Friends of NATAL, the U.S. wing of an Israeli nonprofit for trauma victims. Omer Golan, an Israeli who was partially paralyzed by a suicide bombing in 2000, got his latest tattoo at the event.

Healing Ink holds events in at least one U.S. city every year. In 2021, it offered tattoos to people affected by the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh. Its last New York event in 2017 served survivors of 9/11 and the families of victims.

🎭 Inside 3 maximalist Purim spiels at NYC synagogues

At synagogues across the city, Purim celebrations that start tonight will include spiels, or Purim plays that typically recapitulate the holiday story in theatrical fashion. Nathaniel Weintraub, a participant in New York Jewish Week’s teen journalism fellowship, got a peek behind the scenes at the planning underway at three of Manhattan’s largest congregations. Here’s what he learned:

Arthur Gurevitch has been directing the Purim spiel at Park Avenue Synagogue for the last 11 years. His goal is to involve as many people, from as many generations, as possible. This year, he has divided the program into three mini-spiels: parodies of “My Fair Lady,” the disco era and Shakespeare, featuring music of the British invasion of the 1960s. “We have three Mordechais, three Esthers,” he said. “We literally have the largest range of ages of any group that does anything anywhere. “We have 6 year olds, babies … and then we have people that are grandparents.”

Nearly a decade since Norman Roth retired after directing its spiels for 30 years, Purim has become a year-round effort at Stephen Wise Free Synagogue. Director Ben Boecker said the writing starts the week after Purim; auditions take place in September; and the cast rehearses twice a week for three months. This year’s spiel, entitled “Spielalot,” is a parody of the Broadway musical “Spamalot,” which itself is inspired by “Monty Python and The Holy Grail.”

At Congregation Rodeph Sholom, there’s not just one Purim spiel. Children see a 10-minute version that sticks to the Purim story, an impromptu spiel often unfolds at an adults-only party, and the clergy perform a 45-minute spiel for the entire congregation. Cantor Shayna De Lowe said including children and members is possible only when Purim falls on a weekend. Past spiels have been takeoffs of “Frozen” and “Hamilton”; this year’s is Hogwarts-themed. De Lowe said a highlight would be hearing her fellow clergy sing: “As a cantor, you know, I’m singing in front of people often, but my colleagues are not always doing that.”