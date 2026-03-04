Jewish artist expelled from Argentinian street fair after dispute over Palestinian flag: ‘Zionists out’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Jewish artist fled a street fair in Buenos Aires after fellow vendors shouted “Zionists out” at her during a dispute over a Palestinian flag, in an episode city officials condemned as an antisemitic attack.

The incident on Sunday at the San Telmo fair began when the artist, who was identified as “Karina” by local outlets, asked a fellow vendor to remove the flag, arguing that it “supports terrorism,” according to the Argentine newspaper Clarín.

The artist was then met by chants to leave the fair from fellow vendors, who shouted “Free Palestine,” “Zionists out” and “Leave and never return,” according to video of the incident.

The incident quickly drew condemnation from the Buenos Aires City government, which wrote in a post on X that the vendors responsible had been barred from participating in the street fair.

“We strongly condemn the antisemitic attack that occurred at the San Telmo Fair, where an artisan was harassed simply for being Jewish,” the city wrote. “Antisemitism is unacceptable. It is a form of hatred that constitutes a crime, and we will not let it go unpunished under any circumstances.”

Terrible lo que pasó hoy San Telmo: echaron de la feria a Karina, artesana judía. Una vergüenza. Una barbaridad pic.twitter.com/llYaBRsHbC — Claudio Savoia (@claudiosavoia) March 1, 2026

Waldo Wolff, a Jewish Argentine politician and former DAIA vice president, announced on Sunday that he had filed a legal complaint alleging the perpetrators had violated the city’s anti-discrimination laws.

“Antisemitism is a crime and not only has no place in our city, but we will come down with the full force of the law and the powers of the Executive Branch on those who do not understand this,” wrote Wolff in a post on X.

The Delegation of Argentine Jewish Associations, Argentina’s main Jewish umbrella organization, also decried the incident in a post on Facebook, calling it “antisemitic and anti-Zionist.”

“Insults like these undermine coexistence and the building of a diverse and democratic society, and we therefore urge the Buenos Aires City Government to take appropriate action,” wrote the umbrella group.

The vows by city officials to prosecute the incident come as Argentina, under President Javier Milei, has stood out as one of Israel’s staunchest international supporters. Last September, the mayor of Buenos Aires vowed to punish a teacher who posted a video of himself displaying a Palestinian flag during a school assembly.

As the incident spread online, some social media users called on others to buy the Jewish artist’s products in solidarity.

On Tuesday, a group of artists from the fair issued a joint statement in which they rejected allegations of antisemitism and accused the Jewish vendor of provoking the incident.

“Spreading these lies exposes us, generates harassment, puts our workspace at risk, and violates our right to work,” the statement read. “We reject all forms of antisemitism, racism, and discrimination. We demand an end to defamation.”

On Sunday, the Buenos Aires city government, which organizes the art fair, announced that all those responsible for the attack — reportedly three people — were identified and had their permits for the fair revoked.