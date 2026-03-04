Rep. Dan Goldman facing blowback over wife’s social media posts criticizing pro-Palestinian activists

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.
🔎 Dan Goldman scrutinized for wife’s social media views on Israel
Rep. Dan Goldman is facing blowback for his wife’s social media activity, which has included promoting posts that attacked Palestinians and pro-Palestinian Jews.
Corinne Levy Goldman, a lawyer who grew up in an Orthodox family and went to Yeshiva University, serves as her husband’s campaign treasurer. The couple met at an event for the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC in 2012.
In the aftermath of the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, when the Goldman family was in Israel, Corinne Goldman liked and shared several posts that have come under renewed scrutiny. One post that she liked showed people holding a “Jews for Palestine” sign with the message, “Chickens for KFC,” implying that the sign-holders were endorsing their own murder. She also liked posts suggesting that people who support a “Free Palestine” should be sent to Gaza.
Goldman said in a statement to The New York Times, “Like most married couples, my wife and I do not always share the same views, and any tweets she has liked as a private citizen do not speak for me.”
Dan Goldman’s support for Israel and financial backing from AIPAC has become a focal point of attacks by Brad Lander, his Democratic primary challenger. Lander calls Goldman “an AIPAC-aligned multi-millionaire,” while Goldman says his support for Israel as a Jewish state along with Palestinian self-determination represents a “progressive approach to Israel.”
NY-10 Neighbors and Dump Dan, two groups that oppose Goldman’s reelection, are drawing attention to his wife’s social media presence. Michael Kranz, a Jewish New Yorker who belongs to both groups, told The Times that Americans had a duty to “challenge bigotry in our family.”
🎙 Tisch condemns Rosenberg for tirade against Mamdani
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and top New York Democrats have condemned Sid Rosenberg, the Jewish right-wing radio host, for an online outburst against Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
Rosenberg called Mamdani an “America hating, Jew hating, Radical Islam cockroach” in an X post on Monday. Words like “cockroach” and “parasite” have historically been used in dehumanization campaigns, including aaginst Jews.
Rosenberg’s post urged President Donald Trump to “stop complimenting and giving credibility” to the mayor, and instead “put this little antisemite in his place.”
Tisch said that Rosenberg’s comments were “wholly inappropriate and deeply harmful” in a statement to Politico. “I do not share those views in any way, and any rhetoric that seeks to dehumanize and disparage someone’s religion cannot be tolerated,” she added. Tisch came under fire in January for dining with Rosenberg, who called her a “friend.”
Rosenberg was also denounced by top elected officials, including Sen. Chuck Schumer, Gov. Kathy Hochul and City Council Speaker Julie Menin, who appeared on Rosenberg’s show last month.
Mamdani responded in an unrelated press conference on Tuesday, saying that Muslims were accustomed to being dehumanized in the city. “To be called animals, insects, to be called a jihadist mayor, to be called a cockroach, this language is both painfully familiar to me as a Muslim New Yorker but also as someone who was born in East Africa,” he said.
⚖ Vickie Paladino charged by ethics committee
Republican City Council member Vickie Paladino was charged by the City Council’s ethics committee on Monday for “disorderly behavior and violating the council’s anti-harassment and discrimination policy,” following her derogatory posts about Muslims on social media.
The committee began investigating Paladino’s social media conduct in December, when she called for the “expulsion of Muslims from western nations” after the mass shooting at a Hanukkah event in Sydney. She has also called for Mamdani’s deportation and said he is “dismantling the country as it was founded.”
Paladino will now have the chance to defend her posts. She has argued that she has “an absolute first amendment right to speak on these matters of public policy in any way.”
🚨 Jewish man attacked on subway
A Jewish man was repeatedly punched by an attacker who made antisemitic remarks on a Brooklyn train on Tuesday. The suspect grabbed the victim’s kippah before fleeing, said police.
The incident is being investigated as a hate crime by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.
🏥 Maimonides merger moves forward over concerns from Orthodox Jews
Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn is set to merge with the city’s public hospital system by April 1 despite concerns from local Orthodox Jews, reported Gothamist.
The hospital’s Board of Trustees voted to approve the merger last year, but a group of dissenting Board members sued to block the deal, saying it would erode Maimonides’ cultural accommodations and ability to serve the Jewish community.
Hatzolah of Boro Park, a Jewish volunteer group that operates ambulances in the area, said it “strongly opposes” the deal and believed it was “not in the best interest of our community” in an open letter in October.
Mitchell Katz, president and CEO of NYC Health and Hospitals, said at a hearing on Monday, “We understand the critical role the Orthodox community has played in creating and supporting the hospital and we look forward to honoring that.” He added that Maimonides, named for a 12th-century rabbi and physician, will keep its name.
🎭 City officials celebrate Purim
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams joined Jewish Community Relations Council CEO Mark Treyger for an Upper West Side hamantaschen crawl on Tuesday.
The pair of Brooklyn residents “wanted to visit and uplift Jewish owned businesses that very often only get visited in moments of crisis, if they’re subjected to vandalism, antisemitic attacks,” said Treyger.
Meanwhile, at City Hall, Rabbi Chanina Sperlin read the Megillah together with Menin and her senior staff.
And Comptroller Mark Levine attended Purim festivities at West Side Institutional Synagogue and Park Avenue Synagogue dressed as a New York City Department of Sanitation worker, along with New York State Assembly member and congressional candidate Micah Lasher, who wore a Yankees jersey.