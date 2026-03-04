Rep. Dan Goldman facing blowback over wife’s social media posts criticizing pro-Palestinian activists

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Rep. Dan Goldman is facing blowback for his wife’s social media activity, which has included promoting posts that attacked Palestinians and pro-Palestinian Jews.

Corinne Levy Goldman, a lawyer who grew up in an Orthodox family and went to Yeshiva University, serves as her husband’s campaign treasurer. The couple met at an event for the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC in 2012.

In the aftermath of the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, when the Goldman family was in Israel, Corinne Goldman liked and shared several posts that have come under renewed scrutiny. One post that she liked showed people holding a “Jews for Palestine” sign with the message, “Chickens for KFC,” implying that the sign-holders were endorsing their own murder. She also liked posts suggesting that people who support a “Free Palestine” should be sent to Gaza.

Goldman said in a statement to The New York Times, “Like most married couples, my wife and I do not always share the same views, and any tweets she has liked as a private citizen do not speak for me.”

Dan Goldman’s support for Israel and financial backing from AIPAC has become a focal point of attacks by Brad Lander, his Democratic primary challenger. Lander calls Goldman “an AIPAC-aligned multi-millionaire,” while Goldman says his support for Israel as a Jewish state along with Palestinian self-determination represents a “progressive approach to Israel.”