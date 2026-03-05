After chatting with his rabbi, Sid Rosenberg apologizes for calling Mamdani a ‘cockroach’

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Sid Rosenberg, the Jewish right-wing radio host, apologized on Wednesday for calling Mamdani an “America hating, Jew hating, Radical Islam cockroach.”

“To the mayor, and anyone else that I offended with my tweet on Saturday, I send out a heartfelt apology,” Rosenberg said in a statement. The message followed a volley of criticism from New York politicians and officials, including NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, whom Rosenberg has previously described as a “friend.”

Rosenberg added on his popular radio show that his outburst stemmed from Iran’s retaliatory attacks on Israel, saying he took out his anger on Mamdani because of “my support and my love with the Jewish people.” He also told The New York Times that he objected to the way Mamdani “treats certain people, including mine, the Jewish people.”

Rosenberg told Politico that his apology came after conversations with his rabbi, family members and boss, WABC owner John Catsimatidis, though he said there were “no ultimatums” from Catsimatidis.

President Donald Trump tapped Rosenberg for the board of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council. Critics of Rosenberg’s comments noted that the Nazis likened Jews to vermin as part of their dehumanization campaign leading up to the Holocaust.

One day earlier, Rosenberg reacted angrily to Mamdani saying his comments were “painfully familiar” to Muslim New Yorkers. Speaking with Politico, Rosenberg said, “Is he f–king kidding me? F–k him … He hasn’t gone through half of what the Jews have gone through in this city.”