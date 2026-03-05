Senate rejects effort to rein in Trump’s power to fight Iran alongside Israel

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Senate late Wednesday rejected a measure that would have required President Donald Trump to get congressional approval to continue fighting against Iran.

The measure was initiated by Democrats, who have raised questions about the process by which Trump initiated the war alongside Israel on Saturday. The War Powers Act requires U.S. presidents to seek congressional approval for wars in advance or shortly after their start unless there is an imminent threat to the United States. Trump and his administration officials have given mixed signals about whether a threat was considered direct and imminent.

The vote took place along largely partisan lines, with two exceptions. Rand Paul, the Republican from Kentucky, who tends to oppose international intervention, backed the measure. John Fetterman, the pro-Israel Democrat from Pennsylvania, voted no.

The House is expected to vote on a similar measure today. The House also has a slim Republican majority.

The votes come as multiple polls have shown that a majority of Americans, about 60%, oppose U.S. participation in the war.