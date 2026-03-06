Zohran Mamdani’s wife liked social media posts praising Oct. 7 ‘resistance’

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s wife Rama Duwaji liked social media posts that praised the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel as “resistance” to Israeli oppression, Jewish Insider has revealed.

One post liked by Duwaji, published on Oct. 7, showed a bulldozer breaching the fence between Israel and Gaza with the caption, “Breaking the walls of apartheid and military occupation.” More text below said, “Systemic change for collective liberation.”

A caption for the post, which was shared by a nonprofit called The Slow Factory, described the impoverished conditions in Gaza and said its residents, half of them children, would be punished “if and when the occupation forces retaliate against this resistance.”

Duwaji also liked posts from pro-Palestinian rallies in Times Square on Oct. 8, led by the Democratic Socialists of America and allied groups. The protests were widely rebuked by Democrats, including Mamdani, who said that his “support for Palestinian liberation should never be confused for a celebration of the loss of civilian life.”

Duwaji, a Syrian-American artist, has made pro-Palestinian advocacy a focal point of her work in ceramics, animation and illustrations.

A City Hall spokesperson distanced Mamdani from the posts, saying, “Mayor Mamdani has been clear and consistent: Hamas is a terrorist organization, October 7th was a horrific war crime, and he has condemned that violence unequivocally.”