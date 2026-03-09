Israeli cafe, Mamdani targeted by far-right activists in NYC as counter-protesters throw ‘ISIS-inspired’ bomb

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

A kosher Israeli restaurant was targeted by a far-right activist leading an anti-Muslim demonstration on Saturday outside Gracie Mansion, the start of a chaotic spiral that included two counter-protesters throwing a homemade bomb.

Jake Lang, a far-right influencer and pardoned Jan. 6 rioter who staged an antisemitic demonstration outside AIPAC headquarters last month, led about 20 people in a protest called “Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City.”

More than 100 counter-protesters showed up to confront Lang’s group, calling their own protest “Run the Nazis out of New York City: Stand against hate.”

A series of scuffles ensued, including fistfights and Mace sprayed by one of Lang’s followers. Then counter-protesters Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, allegedly hurled “an improvised explosive device that could have caused serious injury or death,” according to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. Another smoking projectile was also thrown.

The NYPD and the FBI are investigating the incident as “an act of ISIS-inspired terrorism,” Tisch said on Monday. Federal prosecutors are also charging Balat and Kayumi with the use of a weapon of mass destruction. No injuries were reported and Mamdani and his wife were not at home during the protests.

Before the source of the bomb was clear, Brad Lander, the Jewish progressive congressional candidate in Brooklyn, denounced it as an example of “Islamophobia.” He later corrected his statement, saying, “I’m sorry for jumping to conclusions and posting too soon. But I’m not sorry for hating Islamophobia as much as I hate antisemitism.”

Mamdani condemned Lang as a “white supremacist” who organized a protest “rooted in bigotry and racism.” He added that “what followed was even more disturbing,” saying, “The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are.”