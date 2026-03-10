Mamdani hosts Mahmoud Khalil to break Ramadan fast

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani hosted Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia graduate and protest leader who became the face of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian activism, to break the Ramadan fast at Gracie Mansion on Sunday night.

Mamdani posted a photo of their shared iftar, together with first lady Rama Duwaji and Khalil’s wife and son, saying that Khalil’s detention — during which he missed the birth of his first child — was the cost of “exercising his First Amendment rights in protesting the ongoing genocide in Palestine.”

The occasion marked exactly one year since Khalil, a Syrian-born Palestinian and legal permanent resident of the United States, was arrested at his Columbia-owned apartment. Though he was released in June from a months-long detention in Louisiana, his case remains in limbo before the Board of Immigration Appeals.

Khalil was accused of spreading antisemitism on Columbia’s campus by the federal government, which later also accused him of committing fraud on his green card application.

Mamdani is one of the most powerful Israel critics in New York and a vocal supporter of Khalil, who attended his inauguration. The mayor asked President Trump last month to dismiss Khalil’s case along with those of four other New York-area immigrants who have been detained by ICE.