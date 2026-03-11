NYC Jewish groups raise concern about Mamdani’s gatherings with pro-Palestinian activists

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Major Jewish organizations have objected to Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s recent socializing with activists who oppose Israel and have at times justified or cheered violence against it. Mamdani hosted leading pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil for an iftar dinner on Sunday and was recently introduced at an event by activist Abdullah Akl, who previously called for strikes on Tel Aviv.

Akl, political director of the Muslim American Society of New York, introduced Mamdani last week at a Ramadan event in a Staten Island mosque. Asl is also a member of the hardline anti-Israel group Within Our Lifetime. He was captured on video leading the chant “Strike, strike Tel Aviv” in 2024, reported The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative outlet.

Khalil, a legal permanent resident who was arrested by ICE at Columbia University and detained for months, has said “there’s nothing that can justify the killing of civilians” while also saying that Hamas committed the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel because “we had to reach this moment in the Palestinian struggle.”

UJA-Federation of New York said on Tuesday that Mamdani’s decision “to share a stage on Staten Island with an individual who publicly called to ‘strike, strike Tel Aviv,’ and then host an Iftar meal at Gracie Mansion with a man who justified the October 7 atrocities, raises deep concerns in our community.” The group called on Mamdani to “live up to his own rhetoric and reaffirm his commitment to confronting antisemitism and keeping every New Yorker safe.”

Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, acknowledged Khalil’s right to due process but said that Mamdani owed the same representation to Jewish students whose rights were violated by hostility on campus.

“If the mayor truly cares about ensuring democratic protections apply to all New Yorkers, then he should also give an audience at Gracie Mansion to the very Columbia University Jewish students whose Title VI civil rights violations were substantiated by federal investigators in President Biden’s administration,” said Treyger.

The Anti-Defamation League also denounced Mamdani for hosting Khalil. “Welcoming someone known for justifying the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks as an honored guest at Gracie Mansion — while some in the Mayor’s inner circle have amplified antisemitic content and posts dismissing the atrocities of that day — sends a deeply troubling message,” a spokesperson told Jewish Insider.