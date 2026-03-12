Advocates rally in Albany for 25-foot ‘buffer zones’ meant to limit synagogue protests

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Some organizations have panned the buffer zone legislation, including anti-Zionist Jewish groups and the New York Civil Liberties Union , which called it an “assault on public expression.”

Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, also gave impassioned remarks about what transpired at Park East Synagogue . “The so-called protesters got to the door, put flashlights in people’s eyes, called for their death,” said Treyger. He added, “Targeting worshipers at the door of their house of worship is not persuasion, it is intimidation.”

Lasher told Spectrum News that he introduced the bill directly “in response to a pretty horrible incident outside of Park East Synagogue where people entering the synagogue were subjected to really violent vitriol.” The pro-Palestinian demonstration he referenced, from November, was followed by another protest outside a Queens synagogue in January.

Micah Lasher, the Jewish Assembly member running to replace Rep. Jerry Nadler in Manhattan, joined advocates and faith leaders pushing for a bill that would establish 25-foot buffer zones around houses of worship at the state Capitol on Wednesday.

The Anti-Defamation League raised its scores of several schools in New York and New Jersey on its campus antisemitism “report cards,” released this week.

New York University made an A grade, up from a B in 2025 and a C during widespread pro-Palestinian campus protests in 2024. The ADL praised NYU’s support for Jewish life on campus and flagged “hostile anti-Zionist” staff, faculty and student groups as ongoing “climate concerns.”

NYU spokesperson Joseph Tirella celebrated the grade, telling the student newspaper Washington Square News that the school was “proud to have earned an A” as a “community that takes antisemitism seriously.”

The New School was an exception to the upward trend, earning an F from the ADL. The report cited gaps in enforcement, limited transparency and an absence of durable systems to support Jewish life on campus.

This was the ADL’s third year of grading universities on antisemitism, and the first to reflect the Trump administration’s campus antisemitism policies. Schools that reached settlements with the White House last year to preserve federal funding mostly received higher marks on the report cards, our reporter Andrew Lapin found. These included Columbia University, which improved from a D to a C.