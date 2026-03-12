Trump endorses Brandon Herrera, Texas GOP candidate who owned copy of ‘Mein Kampf’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

President Trump on Thursday endorsed Brandon Herrera, the de facto GOP nominee for a Texas congressional district whose past comments about Nazis have drawn scrutiny.

“Brandon is strongly supported by many Highly Respected MAGA Warriors in Texas, and Republicans in the U.S. House,” the president wrote on his social network Truth Social about the gun-enthusiast YouTuber. Trump added that Herrera would “[p]rotect our always under siege Second Amendment” and concluded, “HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Herrera won his primary race after his opponent, incumbent Rep. Tony Gonzales, admitted to having conducted an affair with a former staffer who later died by suicide. Gonzales withdrew from his reelection bid, which was scheduled for a runoff, as a House investigation opened into his conduct.

Herrera is best known for his Second Amendment advocacy that has included criticizing a gun-control bill drafted in the wake of the 2022 Uvalde school shooting in the district he hopes to lead. His output has also included reviews of Nazi-era weaponry, a recreation of Hitler’s suicide, and the occasional Holocaust joke.

In 2024, on his own podcast, Herrera also discussed owning a copy of “Mein Kampf,” Hitler’s manifesto. The resurfaced clip recently raised eyebrows, though Herrera and the other podcast hosts lauded Dorothy Thompson, an American journalist expelled from Nazi Germany who panned the book in 1939, and joked about his remarks being edited to sound like he was a Nazi. Herrera recently said he didn’t agree with its “teachings.”

During their 2024 matchup, Gonzales had called his opponent a “known neo-Nazi,” which Herrera disputes. Trump’s endorsement of Herrera stands in contrast to the Republican Jewish Coalition, whose spokesperson told Jewish Insider will continue to oppose him.

A spokesperson for Herrera’s campaign rejected accusations of antisemitism in a statement to the Texas Tribune.

“Brandon has never done or said anything antisemitic, and he has earned the support of leaders in the Jewish community,” campaign manager Kimmie Gonzalez told the news outlet. “In Brandon’s work as a historical firearms educator, he has simulated the execution and poisoning of Adolf Hitler. The misleading clip about Brandon’s rare book collection omits his comments ridiculing and condemning Hitler’s book.”

The campaign did not immediately return a Jewish Telegraphic Agency request to specify which Jewish communal leaders are supporting Herrera. Texas’s 23rd Congressional District stretches across the state’s southwestern region and includes parts of San Antonio and the outskirts of El Paso.

With Herrera on the ballot, Democrats, running attorney and former schoolteacher Katy Padilla Stout, see a pickup opportunity in a traditionally red district. Padilla Stout recently opposed Trump’s strikes on Iran, calling the action “a flagrant violation of the U.S. Constitution” in a statement that did not mention Israel. Some Democratic party staffers are already painting her opponent as “Mein Kampf loving Brandon Herrera.”