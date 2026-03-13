Mike Bloomberg wades into Manhattan congressional race, giving $5M to boost Micah Lasher

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Mike Bloomberg is wading into the closely watched race to replace retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler. The billionaire has endorsed Assemblyman Micah Lasher, his former mayoral aide, and plans to spend millions helping him win.

“We face extraordinary challenges both at home and abroad,” Bloomberg said in a post endorsing Lasher on Thursday. “At a moment like this, New Yorkers need representatives with the imagination to offer bold new ideas, the experience to get big things done, and the courage to take on the toughest fights.”

Bloomberg is also preparing to spend about $5 million on an ad campaign to boost Lasher through Stand for New York PAC, a recently formed super PAC, reported The New York Times.

Lasher, who is Jewish, also has Nadler’s support in his bid to represent one of the most Jewish districts in the United States. Like Nadler, Bloomberg is a Jewish icon in the district, which encompasses his Midtown business headquarters and his home on the Upper East Side.

Recent internal polls have shown that many are undecided on the race, which also includes Kennedy scion Jack Schlossberg, Trump critic George Conway and Assemblyman Alex Bores. Still, the surveys suggest that Schlossberg and Conway are benefiting from name recognition and leading Lasher so far.