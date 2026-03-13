Mike Bloomberg wades into Manhattan congressional race, giving $5M to boost Micah Lasher

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.
💰 Mike Bloomberg steps into NY-12 race
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Mike Bloomberg is wading into the closely watched race to replace retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler. The billionaire has endorsed Assemblyman Micah Lasher, his former mayoral aide, and plans to spend millions helping him win.
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“We face extraordinary challenges both at home and abroad,” Bloomberg said in a post endorsing Lasher on Thursday. “At a moment like this, New Yorkers need representatives with the imagination to offer bold new ideas, the experience to get big things done, and the courage to take on the toughest fights.”
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Bloomberg is also preparing to spend about $5 million on an ad campaign to boost Lasher through Stand for New York PAC, a recently formed super PAC, reported The New York Times.
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Lasher, who is Jewish, also has Nadler’s support in his bid to represent one of the most Jewish districts in the United States. Like Nadler, Bloomberg is a Jewish icon in the district, which encompasses his Midtown business headquarters and his home on the Upper East Side.
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Recent internal polls have shown that many are undecided on the race, which also includes Kennedy scion Jack Schlossberg, Trump critic George Conway and Assemblyman Alex Bores. Still, the surveys suggest that Schlossberg and Conway are benefiting from name recognition and leading Lasher so far.
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Lasher has long criticized super PACs and pushed for legislation to outlaw corporate spending in state elections. But he told Politico that Bloomberg’s spending would counteract the interference of AI companies in the race. “It seems to me that Mike Bloomberg, who led this city, lives in the district, and supports my candidacy on its merits, is working to counter Silicon Valley’s spending,” said Lasher.
🗣 NYC officials respond to Michigan synagogue attack
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Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the attack on a Michigan synagogue yesterday “horrifying” as Jewish New Yorkers anxiously followed the news. “My thoughts are with the congregation and all who are shaken by this act of antisemitic violence,” said Mamdani, adding that the NYPD was deploying high-visibility patrols to Jewish institutions “out of an abundance of caution.”
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Julie Menin, the first Jewish leader of the City Council, said that any attack on a house of worship was “abhorrent” and “the horrific rise in antisemitism across our country must stop.”
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Gov. Kathy Hochul also denounced the attack as a “cowardly act of antisemitic violence” and said that state police would continue increasing patrols at religious sites.
📚 Columbia student workers union could strike, with demands tied to Israel
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A student worker union at Columbia University voted to authorize a strike this week after months of stalled contract negotiations, with some demands tied to conflicts about Israel and Gaza on campus.
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Beyond its labor demands, Student Workers of Columbia-United Auto Workers has proposed amnesty and reinstatement for students who were disciplined after the occupation of Hamilton Hall during pro-Palestinian protests in 2024, according to the Jewish News Syndicate.
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The union also opposes Columbia’s academic partnership with Tel Aviv University and the Columbia Tel Aviv Global Center. No date for a strike has been set and authorization does not guarantee that a strike will occur.
🍴 Palestinian restaurant opens near Columbia
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Ayat Hinds Hall, a soon-to-open Palestinian restaurant, has installed its signage on the Upper West Side blocks from Columbia’s campus.
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Ayat already has several locations across the city and said this branch was named for Hind Rajab, a Palestinian girl who was killed in Gaza. In 2024, Columbia protesters temporarily renamed Hamilton Hall as Hind’s Hall.
🗓 Coming up
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Fizz connoisseurs should stop by the annual Brooklyn SeltzerFest on Sunday at Industry City, celebrating the history of “Jewish champagne.” Catch live performances from Israeli-American rapper Kosha Dillz, comedian Liz Glazer and TikToker Anna Roisman.
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Also on Sunday, the Museum of Jewish Heritage will present “Dedication,” a solo performance by pianist Roger Peltzman about his family’s history fleeing the Nazis.
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The Anti-Defamation League’s Never is Now Summit, the world’s largest conference on antisemitism, will take place on Monday and Tuesday in NYC.
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