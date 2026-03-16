🗣 Mamdani condemns rhetoric of Palestinian author whose work his wife illustrated

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani has denounced online posts from Susan Abulhawa, a prominent Palestinian-American author who has described Israelis and Jews as “vampires” and “parasites,” after his wife was scrutinized for working with her.

First Lady Rama Duwaji, an artist and pro-Palestinian advocate, provided an illustration for an essay that Abulhawa compiled as part of a collection from writers in Gaza, the conservative outlet The Washington Free Beacon reported on Thursday.

Abulhawa has railed against Israel and Jews on her X account. One of her posts said that “Jewish supremacist vampires can buy up all the airways, they can manipulate all the algorithms, they can get us canceled from our jobs, but the world will not unsee their evil.” Another post said, “the whole world is zionist occupied, except Palestine,” referencing “these parasites on earth.”

Abulhawa also said that “Israelis should not feel safe anywhere in the world, adding, “I also don’t give a shit if people collapse the distinction between zionists from jews.”

Mamdani called Abulhawa’s rhetoric “patently unacceptable” and “reprehensible” at a press conference on Friday. He defended Duwaji by saying that she “was commissioned to illustrate an excerpt of a book by a third party” and “has never engaged with or met with the author, nor has she seen the tweets.” Mamdani also emphasized that Duwaji had no role in his administration.

Those comments put Mamdani under fire from activists including Nerdeen Kiswani, co-founder of the pro-Palestinian group Within Our Lifetime, who accused him of “throwing his own wife under the bus.”

In a response video, Abulhawa said she could not be anti-Jewish because racism “can only flow from those who have power.” She also thanked commentators for “the outpouring of support following Mamdani’s unfortunate capitulation to zionist power in which he chose to disparage and repudiate me.”

The dustup follows revelations earlier this month that Duwaji “liked” Instagram posts celebrating the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.