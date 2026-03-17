Americans now view Israel more negatively than positively, poll finds

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American voters now view Israel more negatively than positively, according to a new poll by NBC News that adds to a growing body of surveys demonstrating eroding support for the country in recent years.

The poll, published on Monday by NBC News, found that among registered American voters today, 39% view Israel negatively while 32% view it positively.

The survey’s findings marked a decline in positive views held by Americans for Israel since NBC News conducted a similar survey November 2023, which found that 24% viewed the country negatively compared to 47% positively.

The new poll was conducted between Feb. 27 and March 3, during the beginning of the current war with Iran, and surveyed 1,000 registered voters nationally.

The poll also found that, beyond declines across the board, views of Israel remain sharply divided along partisan lines, with most Democrats holding negative views and most Republicans expressing positive ones.

Among Democrats, the poll found that 57% viewed Israel negatively, compared to just 13% who viewed the country positively, a significant drop from 34% who held positive views in 2023. For independents, 48% expressed a negative view, while 21% held a positive one.

But positive views of Israel among Republicans also declined between 2023 to 2026, according to the survey, falling from 63% to 54%.

Waning support for Israel, and increasingly bipartisan disapproval of the war in Iran, has loomed large over the primary elections, with candidates increasingly spurning the support of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and sharpening their criticism of the country.

The new poll comes weeks after a second national poll found that Americans sympathized more with Palestinians than with Israelis.

The NBC News poll found divided sympathies, with 40% of voters saying they sympathized more with Israelis while 39% sympathizing more with Palestinians. The margin of error was 3.1 percentage points.