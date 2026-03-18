Jewish leaders slam Mamdani’s pro-Palestinian St. Patrick’s Day

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Jewish leaders and politicians are criticizing Mayor Zohran Mamdani for centering Palestinians in New York’s celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

At a Gracie Mansion breakfast on Tuesday, Mamdani spoke at length about Ireland’s solidarity with Palestinians, departing from previous mayors who pinned the annual celebrations to the Irish-American dream in New York City.

The American Jewish Committee condemned Mamdani’s mention of “genocide” in Gaza during the event, saying the word “distorts reality and fuels antisemitism at a moment when Jews are already under threat.” The AJC added, “Leaders who claim to stand for human rights should not use rhetoric that puts Jewish communities at risk.”

In Albany, Irish and Jewish Democratic Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi said that while Irish and Palestinian people shared a “history of oppression,” he believed the analogy ended there. “If you’re talking about oppression throughout the ages, I’m not sure why it’s just those two places that you’re focusing on,” Hevesi said to Politico.

Republican Assemblymember Ari Brown also denounced Mamdani to Politico, saying, “He could not resist turning a distinctly Irish moment into another platform for his ideological messaging. Anything to go after the Jews, that’s his first move.”

Elisha Wiesel, son of the late Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel, said that Mamdani “celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by spreading the vicious blood libel against the Jews, claiming that we had perpetrated a genocide in Gaza.” He also criticized Mamdani for hosting Ireland’s former president Mary Robinson. Elie Wiesel accused Robinson of allowing antisemitism to foment through her role in the 2001 U.N. Durban Conference when she was the High Commissioner for Human Rights.