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☘️ Jewish leaders slam Mamdani’s pro-Palestinian St. Patrick’s Day
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Jewish leaders and politicians are criticizing Mayor Zohran Mamdani for centering Palestinians in New York’s celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
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At a Gracie Mansion breakfast on Tuesday, Mamdani spoke at length about Ireland’s solidarity with Palestinians, departing from previous mayors who pinned the annual celebrations to the Irish-American dream in New York City.
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The American Jewish Committee condemned Mamdani’s mention of “genocide” in Gaza during the event, saying the word “distorts reality and fuels antisemitism at a moment when Jews are already under threat.” The AJC added, “Leaders who claim to stand for human rights should not use rhetoric that puts Jewish communities at risk.”
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In Albany, Irish and Jewish Democratic Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi said that while Irish and Palestinian people shared a “history of oppression,” he believed the analogy ended there. “If you’re talking about oppression throughout the ages, I’m not sure why it’s just those two places that you’re focusing on,” Hevesi said to Politico.
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Republican Assemblymember Ari Brown also denounced Mamdani to Politico, saying, “He could not resist turning a distinctly Irish moment into another platform for his ideological messaging. Anything to go after the Jews, that’s his first move.”
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Elisha Wiesel, son of the late Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel, said that Mamdani “celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by spreading the vicious blood libel against the Jews, claiming that we had perpetrated a genocide in Gaza.” He also criticized Mamdani for hosting Ireland’s former president Mary Robinson. Elie Wiesel accused Robinson of allowing antisemitism to foment through her role in the 2001 U.N. Durban Conference when she was the High Commissioner for Human Rights.
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Mark Treyger, head of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, also objected to Mamdani’s comparison between British colonialism in Ireland and Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, saying that “both Jews and Arabs lived under British rule” after World War I.
🕍 Buffer zone bill gains traction in Albany
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New York State lawmakers believe a proposal to create 25-foot buffer zones around houses of worship will gain traction after the Michigan synagogue attack, reported Politico. The bill was introduced after pro-Palestinian protests near synagogues in NYC.
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“Every other day there is something else happening at places of worship or schools across the country, and Jewish New Yorkers really fear for their lives,” said Assemblymember Nily Rozic, who was born in Israel to Argentine Jewish parents. “It makes it clearer we have to get something done protecting houses of worship and sensitive locations.”
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Gov. Kathy Hochul reiterated her push for the bill on Friday in the aftermath of the Michigan attack. “It’s one of the reasons I’m trying to get through the Legislature this protest buffer zone, just to keep people further away who could do harm,” she said.
✍ Palestinian writer who attacked Israelis, Jews has more ties to Mamdani family
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Susan Abulhawa, the Palestinian-American author and activist who has called Israelis and Jews “cockroaches” and “parasites,” has multiple ties to Mamdani’s family members, according to The New York Post.
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Abulhawa’s social media activity came under scrutiny after it was revealed that Mamdani’s wife Rama Duwaji provided an illustration for an anthology that Abulhawa compiled. Mamdani called Abulhawa’s posts “reprehensible” and said his wife “never engaged with or met with the author, nor has she seen the tweets.”
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Abulhawa has also crossed paths with the mayor’s father, Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani, The Post revealed. Both are members of the Advisory Policy Council of the Gaza Tribunal, and Abulhawa was a speaker at Columbia’s Center for Palestine Studies, which Professor Mamdani is affiliated with.
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The mayor’s father and his mother, filmmaker Mira Nair, also joined Abulhawa in signing a 2018 letter to members of the Saudi royal family that urged the release of historian and women’s rights activist Hatoon al-Fassi.
🌎 World Jewish Congress holds antisemitism meeting
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The World Jewish Congress convened Jewish leaders from across the world for a conversation about coordinating against antisemitism on Tuesday evening in New York. The meeting took place at the home of WJC President Ronald Lauder, heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune.
🤝 Interfaith celebration
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The Bridge Multicultural and Advocacy Project hosted an interfaith celebration of Ramadan, Passover and Easter on Sunday, reported The Brooklyn Daily Eagle. The nonprofit was founded by Mark Meyer Appel, an Orthodox Jewish activist dedicated to civil rights and interfaith projects.
🗓 Coming up
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Stop by the book launch of “Older Jews and the Holocaust,” a collaboration between Holocaust historians, at the Leo Baeck Institute tomorrow at 5 p.m.
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The Museum of Jewish Heritage presents “Tevye’s Daughters,” a new opera by Alex Weiser and Stephanie Fleischmann about women’s stories left out of “Fiddler on the Roof,” tomorrow at 7 p.m.
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