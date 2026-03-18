Jewish progressive prevails in closely watched Illinois primary, blasting AIPAC in victory speech

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Daniel Biss, a Jewish progressive who is highly critical of the Israeli government, is virtually assured of a seat in Congress after prevailing in his primary in Illinois’ 9th Congressional District on Tuesday.

He narrowly prevailed over another progressive, Kat Abughazaleh, who is Palestinian-American, and a more centrist Jewish candidate whom the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC had spent millions of dollars to back, in large part by attacking Biss. That candidate, state Sen. Laura Fine, came in a distant third.

“AIPAC found out the hard way: the 9th District is not for sale,” Biss said during a victory address late Tuesday in Evanston, Illinois, where he is currently the mayor. “May tonight be the last time I utter their name.”

For progressives, the outcome of Tuesday’s primaries in Illinois is offering validation of the limited power of AIPAC, whose name has become a dirty word as support for Israel has fallen, particularly among Democrats.

But the pro-Israel lobby is claiming victory after Tuesday’s Illinois primaries, where it poured more than $20 million through its own PAC and others affiliated with it.

The group said it had helped stave off the elections of six candidates who it said “built their campaigns on undermining the U.S.-Israel relationship and demonizing pro-Israel Americans.” It was a notable shift in declared strategy from the New Jersey primary earlier this year, in which AIPAC spent heavily against a Jewish pro-Israel candidate who had suggested conditioning aid, helping an opponent to his left to win.

“While disappointed Laura Fine didn’t prevail, the pro-Israel community is proud to have helped defeat would-be Squad members Kat Abughazaleh and Bushra Amiwala, who centered their campaigns on attacking Israel and demonizing pro-Israel Americans,” AIPAC said in a statement. (“Cope,” Biss wrote on X in response.)

The group had spent money in support of one of those candidates, making a last-minute ad surge for Amiwala in an apparent attempt to split the left-wing vote between her and Abughazaleh. Their spending was criticized by Amiwala herself, whose final vote total, when added to Abughazaleh’s, would have bested Biss.

“Daniel Biss’ victory tonight is a win for democracy and a clear rejection of efforts to buy this primary,” Jeremy Ben Ami, head of the liberal pro-Israel lobby J Street, which backed Biss to the tune of about $350,000, said in a statement. “Tonight’s results should send a clear message to candidates across the country: you do not have to fear AIPAC’s spending or intimidation. Standing on principles and trusting voters matters more than outside money.”

Across other races in the state, two AIPAC-backed candidates prevailed in what was, on paper, a mixed night for pro-Israel money — and also a bloodbath for the far left:

Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller in the 2nd district bested nine Democratic opponents, including state Sen. Robert Peters, who is Jewish and has accused Israel of genocide. Peters was one of AIPAC’s stated desired takedowns. The group spent around $2.5 million boosting Miller.

Former U.S. Rep. Melissa Bean in the 8th district, who benefitted from more than $7 million in AIPAC-affiliated funding, prevailed over seven opponents including tech entrepreneur Junaid Ahmed, who had the backing of pro-Palestinian groups.

AIPAC’s preferred candidate for the U.S. Senate nomination, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, lost to Lieutenant Gov. Juliana Stratton, who had Gov. JB Pritzker’s backing. But The group celebrated the loss of the third-place finisher, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, who had accepted its support last year but accused Israel of genocide during her senate campaign.

In the 7th district, AIPAC-backed Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin lost to state Rep. La Shawn Ford. In that race AIPAC had spent against Jason Friedman, a rival candidate who was a longtime board member for the local Jewish federation, after top AIPAC donors initially seeded Friedman.