Mamdani unveils pared-down community safety office, part of promise to fight antisemitism

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Instead of a city agency, this is an office created by executive order, and its funding will start with $260 million moved from existing programs. The scaling down comes as Mamdani contends with a multibillion-dollar deficit and takes a more cautious approach to police reform than many of his progressive supporters had hoped.

“Our Department of Community Safety (DCS) will increase funding to combat and prevent hate crimes by 800% with an emphasis on preventing antisemitic hate crimes,” Mamdani told us in October .

The office is much more modest than Mamdani’s original proposal, which described a department with $1.1 billion in funding to overhaul the city’s response to 911 calls and bolster efforts to combat antisemitism.

Zohran Mamdani is launching his Mayor’s Office of Community Safety , a pared-down version of a major campaign pledge, helmed by former Bill de Blasio staffer Renita Francois.

Dov Hikind, a prominent Orthodox Jewish politician and pro-Israel activist, accused Orthodox leaders who met with Mamdani on Monday of being “easily bought” by the mayor. The meeting focused on public safety.

“This is what Jewish betrayal looks like,” said Hikind in a video on X, noting that Mamdani did not answer an attendee’s suggestion that he host a former Israeli hostage of Hamas.

“Less than 24 hours after this meeting with Jewish leaders, the mayor accuses Israel and the Jewish people of genocide,” added Hikind, referencing Mamdani’s comments during a St. Patrick’s Day event.