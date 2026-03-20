‘Buffer zones’ come to California, as a lawmaker proposes limiting protests near houses of worship

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A California lawmaker is introducing a bill that would create a buffer zone around houses of worship, the latest effort by lawmakers to respond to protests against Israel that have taken place outside synagogues.

Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, a Jewish Democrat representing a suburban district in the San Francisco Bay Area, unveiled AB 2664, dubbed the “Safe Worship Zone” bill. Backed by Jewish California, a statewide coalition of 40 Jewish groups, the proposal would establish a 100-foot zone around entrances to religious institutions in which protesters could not approach congregants within 8 feet without consent.

“AB 2664 is about protecting the dignity of every Californian who wants to practice their faith without running a gauntlet of fear just to walk through the door,” David Bocarsly, Jewish California’s executive director, said in a statement.

Supporters say the bill is needed amid a rise in antisemitism and a wave of demonstrations outside synagogues, including at Los Angeles’ Wilshire Boulevard Temple and Adas Torah. Citing an American Jewish Committee survey, proponents note that 26% of Jewish Americans report not feeling safe attending Jewish institutions.

“Every Californian deserves to practice their faith without fear,” Bauer-Kahan said in a statement, calling the measure a “common-sense” way to prevent intimidation and obstruction.

The proposal comes as similar efforts are unfolding elsewhere. In New York, lawmakers have advanced legislation to create buffer zones around houses of worship, and the New York City Council has held hearings on related proposals, though none has yet been finalized.

Legal and political debates over such measures center on how to balance public protest with religious access. Courts have upheld some “bubble zone” laws but civil liberties advocates have warned that overly broad restrictions on public sidewalks could violate the First Amendment. The New York Police Department also balked at the 100-foot zone in local legislation there, saying it would impede their ability to apply discretion when protecting Jewish institutions.

At the federal level, authorities have also explored using the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, which has long been used to address force, threats or obstruction at abortion clinics.