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Two pilots were killed in the crash and 41 passengers and crew members were hospitalized, from 72 passengers and four crew members on board. All flights at the airport were canceled until Monday afternoon.

The Air Canada airplane that collided with a Port Authority fire truck while landing at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday night was carrying a group of Orthodox Jews from the New York area, The New York Post reported.

Cornell University’s president, Michael Kotlikoff, “fully and forcefully” rejected a student resolution calling to cut ties with Israel’s Technion University. Cornell and the Technion run a joint technology-focused campus on Roosevelt Island.

Kotlikoff said in a letter last week that the resolution “fundamentally conflicts with Cornell’s principles of academic collaboration and our core commitment to academic freedom.” He added that the Technion was unduly singled out, since Cornell partners with other institutions in countries whose governments have been accused of human rights violations, “as our own has been.”

Kotlikoff also rejected another student resolution condemning the university for hosting Israeli politician Tzipi Livni, saying it “unacceptably seeks to curtail freedom of speech on Cornell’s campus.” He accused the students of “political bias” in both resolutions.

Kotlikoff, who is Jewish, told us last year that he was “very comfortable” with where his school stood on balancing free expression and protecting students from antisemitism, amid pressure from the Trump administration on colleges facing antisemitism allegations.