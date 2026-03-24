Man who punched Israeli tourist convicted of a hate crime

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Amin followed a group of Jews who were wearing kippahs and said, “Hamas should kill more of you,” “May Allah kill all the Jews,” and “All Jews should die,” among other threats, according to the indictment. He then ran up to the victim and punched him in the back of the head.

Amin is expected to face 90 days in prison followed by five years of probation, reported The Times of Israel . Hate crime convictions are rare in New York City, with a high bar required to prove the offender was motivated by bias.

Yehia Amin, who was indicted for stalking and punching a 23-year-old Israeli tourist in Times Square days after the Hamas attacks against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, has been convicted of assault as a hate crime.

Stephanie Ruskay, who hopes to become the first woman rabbi to hold state elected office, has received an endorsement from Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal.

Ruskay is running to replace Assemblymember Micah Lasher, whose district includes parts of the Upper West Side and the main campus of Columbia University, as Lasher runs for Congress. She told us that she would view being elected to the State Assembly as “an extension of her rabbinate.”

Hoylman-Sigal, who is also Jewish, told Politico that “Rabbi Stephanie Ruskay’s extraordinary background and moral clarity on the contentious issues of the day will serve her well in Albany.”