Man who punched Israeli tourist convicted of a hate crime

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.
⚖ Man who punched Israeli tourist convicted of hate crime
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Yehia Amin, who was indicted for stalking and punching a 23-year-old Israeli tourist in Times Square days after the Hamas attacks against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, has been convicted of assault as a hate crime.
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Amin is expected to face 90 days in prison followed by five years of probation, reported The Times of Israel. Hate crime convictions are rare in New York City, with a high bar required to prove the offender was motivated by bias.
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Amin followed a group of Jews who were wearing kippahs and said, “Hamas should kill more of you,” “May Allah kill all the Jews,” and “All Jews should die,” among other threats, according to the indictment. He then ran up to the victim and punched him in the back of the head.
🏆 Stephanie Ruskay racks up endorsements
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Stephanie Ruskay, who hopes to become the first woman rabbi to hold state elected office, has received an endorsement from Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal.
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Ruskay is running to replace Assemblymember Micah Lasher, whose district includes parts of the Upper West Side and the main campus of Columbia University, as Lasher runs for Congress. She told us that she would view being elected to the State Assembly as “an extension of her rabbinate.”
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Hoylman-Sigal, who is also Jewish, told Politico that “Rabbi Stephanie Ruskay’s extraordinary background and moral clarity on the contentious issues of the day will serve her well in Albany.”
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Ruskay also collected endorsements in recent weeks from City Comptroller Mark Levine, Council Majority Leader Shaun Abreu and a new organization called ActJew that says it is “committed to mobilizing Jewish communities to participate meaningfully in democratic life.” Ruskay will face off in the June Democratic primary against Eli Northrup, a public defender.
💬 Ritchie Torres challenger changes his mind about BDS
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Michael Blake, who is challenging Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres from the left, has changed his mind about legislation punishing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.
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Blake has announced that he opposes anti-BDS legislation, which he previously supported, reported Jewish Insider. At a candidate forum in January, Blake said he did not agree with Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s support for the movement in New York.
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On Sunday, however, Blake said on X, “I oppose efforts that punish #BDSmovement participation,” adding, “My previous support of NY bills was wrong b/c I didn’t understand the harm incl. the ‘Palestine exception’ on speech & academic freedom for Palestinian rights.”
- Blake, who lost the primary against Torres for the same district in 2020, has now made Torres’ donations from AIPAC a focal point. He told us in January that “a true progressive Democrat should be opposed” to AIPAC positions, such as supporting United States military aid to Israel.
🚊 Saul Zabar station?
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Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal, who represents the Upper West Side, has introduced a bill to rename the neighborhood’s 79th Street subway station as the 79th Street – Saul Zabar station.
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Saul Zabar, who died in October, led his family’s famed grocery store for over seven decades and helped make it a cornerstone of Jewish culture in New York City.
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“Zabar’s embodies the Upper West Side,” said Rosenthal, whose bill was first reported by West Side Rag.
👋 Meet ‘Jew-FK Jr.’
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Meet Andrew Ginsburg, also known as “Jew-FK Jr.,” the Jewish 46-year-old who won the JFK Jr. look-alike competition in NYC.
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“I thought the whole thing, everything about it was funny,” Ginsburg told our Grace Gilson. “From my age, to my plot in life as a father of three, to being Jewish, like all the factors were wrong for the contest, but it turned out to be right.”
🗓 Coming up
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‘Roastmaster’ Jeff Ross’s one-man Broadway show and ode to Jewish family, “Take a Banana for the Ride,” premieres on Netflix today.
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In “All in the Telling — a somewhat true story,” Saul Rubinek unravels his family’s Holocaust history after his parents don’t react well to him falling in love with a non-Jewish woman. Catch his reading of excerpts from the semi-autobiographical novel at The Museum of Jewish History tomorrow.
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