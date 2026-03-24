Feds charge Chicago man with threatening to ‘shoot up a synagogue’ after Khamenei’s killing

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A Chicago man has been charged with making an interstate threat after allegedly responding to Israel’s announcement on X about its killing of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by saying he planned to “shoot up a synagogue.”

Timothy Holmes, 31, posted other antisemitic comments in response to posts about Israel, including “the jew will be destroyed and discarded,” “From the river to the sea every Jew will die” and “Die jew,” according to the criminal complaint filed by the the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago.

Holmes was arrested in Florida last week, where he traveled after posting about an Israeli official’s relatives reported to live there, “What’s their address? Flying to Florida this week. Just out of curiosity.”

He was released on bond despite the government’s objections, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago on Monday. Among the conditions of his release are bans on owning a gun and using social media.

“Anti-Semitism has no place in our society,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros said in a statement. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago is using all available legal tools to combat criminal conduct that rears its head in hateful anti-Semitism.”

Holmes’ arrest comes amid a spike in antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric online tied to the U.S.-Israel war on Iran, as well as a surge in attacks on Jewish targets in the United States and Europe.