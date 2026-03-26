A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

As the New York City Council meets to vote today on two bills that would restrict protests around houses of worship and educational centers, Mayor Zohran Mamdani is voicing his doubts.

“The mayor is keenly aware of the serious concerns regarding these bills’ limiting of New Yorkers’ constitutional rights, and he will keep these concerns in mind for any bills that land on his desk,” spokesperson Dora Pekec said to reporters. “He wants to ensure both the right to prayer and the right to protest are protected here in New York City.”

Mamdani has previously raised free speech concerns about the bills, which Speaker Julie Menin introduced in the aftermath of pro-Palestinian demonstrations outside NYC synagogues. But his renewed critique comes after the proposals, which initially included a 100-foot buffer zone around houses of worship, were watered down to let the NYPD make a plan for security perimeters.

The bill establishing perimeters around houses of worship is expected to pass today, with its 35 co-sponsors providing the two-thirds majority needed to pass without the mayor’s signature.

Opponents to the bill include the progressive Jews for Racial & Economic Justice. The group’s executive director Audrey Sasson said today in a New York Daily news op-ed that the bill does “almost nothing, while maintaining the NYPD’s total discretion to selectively silence speech.”