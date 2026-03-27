NYC Council members host Mahmoud Khalil at Islamophobia briefing, sparking backlash from colleagues

A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.
🕍 NYC passes ‘buffer zone’ legislation
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The New York City Council passed legislation on Thursday aimed at insulating houses of worship from protests, a decisive victory for Jewish and local leaders who have pushed for months to strengthen safeguards around synagogues.
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The “buffer zone” bill, introduced by Council Speaker Julie Menin after a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside Park East Synagogue in November, passed with a vote of 44-5 — a super-majority that will make it immune from a potential veto by Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
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Another bill restricting protests outside schools also passed with a majority of 30 to 19, making it subject to a potential veto from Mamdani. The mayor has hinted at his opposition to both bills.
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The bills’ passage was welcomed by the Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey, UJA-Federation of New York and the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York. The latter two groups are holding a rally today to celebrate the legislation at Park East Synagogue.
🎙 City Council members host Mahmoud Khalil at Islamophobia briefing
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Hours before the buffer zone legislation passed, two progressive City Council members hosted a policy briefing on Islamophobia featuring Mahmoud Kahlil and other pro-Palestinian advocates. Shahana Hanif, who opposed the buffer zone bills, held the event with Shekar Krishnan in a City Hall conference room.
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A flier listed Khalil, the Columbia University graduate and leading pro-Palestinian activist who faces potential deportation, along with Baher Azmy, one of his lawyers, as guests. Also listed was Badar Khan Suri, a Georgetown University researcher who was detained after criticizing U.S. support for Israel and continues to fight a deportation case.
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Menin said at a press briefing ahead of the vote, “This is not an event coming from the speaker’s office. This is not a City Council event. This is two council members who hosted the event.”
- Council Minority Leader David Carr accused his colleagues of elevating “radical terrorist sympathizers” who were “in no small part responsible” for antisemitism that the new legislation sought to combat. In a statement, the council’s minority conference said the right to free speech “does not require an elective body to platform vile, antisemitic, anti-American bigots.”
📚 Touro University launches antisemitism institute
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Touro University, a private school in NYC that calls itself “the largest university under Jewish auspices in the United States,” announced on Thursday it is launching a new institute to combat antisemitism in academia.
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The Touro University Antisemitism Institute will partner with academics nationwide, starting with a fellowship this summer led by Professor Mark Goldfeder, who heads the National Jewish Advocacy Center.
✍ Columbia’s Hillel director weighs in on campus antisemitism
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Brian S. Cohen, the director of Hillel at Columbia, explains why he believes that “Is there antisemitism on campus?” is the wrong question.
🗓 Coming up
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Dan Mintz, the Jewish comedian best known as the voice of Tina Belcher on “Bob’s Burgers,” will bring his comedy show to The Bell House on Saturday.
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The Kings Bay Y, a program affiliated with the Foundation for Jewish Camp, will transform into a barrier-free playground for 60-70 children who are blind or have low vision on Sunday.
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