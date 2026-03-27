NYC Council members host Mahmoud Khalil at Islamophobia briefing, sparking backlash from colleagues

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The New York City Council passed legislation on Thursday aimed at insulating houses of worship from protests, a decisive victory for Jewish and local leaders who have pushed for months to strengthen safeguards around synagogues.

The “buffer zone” bill, introduced by Council Speaker Julie Menin after a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside Park East Synagogue in November, passed with a vote of 44-5 — a super-majority that will make it immune from a potential veto by Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Another bill restricting protests outside schools also passed with a majority of 30 to 19, making it subject to a potential veto from Mamdani. The mayor has hinted at his opposition to both bills.