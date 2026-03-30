NYPD change in hate crime reporting angers critics worried about antisemitism

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The NYPD’s new method of reporting hate crimes has sparked backlash from critics who say that it deflates antisemitism figures. The department announced a change in its reporting method last month, counting hate crimes only after they have been investigated and confirmed as such by the Hate Crimes Task Force.

After the new system launched, reported antisemitic crimes dropped from 31 in January to 21 in February, according to the NYPD. Jews remained the subject of the majority of hate crimes.

“We’re all watching the manufacturing of propaganda in real time,” Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz, who leads Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun on the Upper East Side, told The New York Post. “They’ll change the method of counting antisemitic crimes and literally six months later the mayor’s office will claim that antisemitism has dropped.”

Elisha Wiesel, son of the Nobel laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel, also complained about the change. “I think there should be a loud outcry telling them to change it back,” he told The Post. “To me, if you are sincere about combating antisemitism you need to measure the complaints.”

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch defended the new methodology during a budget hearing this month. “I believe in transparency,” said Tisch. “I also believe that the numbers the NYPD was previously reporting were conflicting, wrong, and confusing. In my opinion, what we should be reporting on is confirmed instances of hate crimes.”